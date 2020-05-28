ManufacturedHomes.com announces Rocky Mountain Home Association Virtual Marketplace for Colorado Consumers

IRVINE, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tawny Peyton, Executive Director of the Rocky Mountain Home Association, today unveiled a state of the art online virtual marketplace of prefabricated homes available in the Centennial State. The platform allows consumers the capabilities to browse Manufactured and Modular Homes for Sale In Colorado from Builders and Retailers providing housing to the state of Colorado.

The Rocky Mountain Home Association is a business trade group that represents all aspects of manufactured and modular homes in Colorado. Its new website, www.coloradohome.org will allow people shopping for a home to learn more about the benefits of Colorado manufactured homes and modular homes, find a manufactured home community, view floorplans, get price quotes, find lenders and even take 3-Dimensional tours of new homes available for sale.

"The new generation of manufactured homes offer quality construction, modern amenities, and a level of customization that perfectly matches people's lifestyle and budget," said Peyton. "Allowing future manufactured and modular homeowners to start their search from the privacy and safety of their own home is essential in these times."

For more than forty years, members of the Rocky Mountain Home Association have been making the American Dream of homeownership a reality for the citizens of Colorado. The qualified professionals belonging to our association are dedicated to providing sustainable and customized factory built homes that fit your lifestyle and budget.

CONTACT: TAWNY PEYTON

(303) 832-2022

[email protected]

SOURCE ManufacturedHomes.com

