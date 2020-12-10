ManufacturedHomes.com Unveils Consumer Education Website For Oregon Manufactured Housing Association

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin McShane, President of the Oregon Manufactured Housing Association ("OMHA") today unveiled a state of the art online virtual education center for prefabricated homes available in the Beaver State. The platform allows Oregon consumers the capabilities to learn more about manufactured homes, while connecting with manufacturers and retailers directly online.

The Oregon Manufactured Housing Association is a business trade group that represents manufacturers and retailers of and lenders for manufactured homes in Oregon. Its new website, www.omha.com will allow people shopping for a home to learn more about manufactured homes available for sale in Oregon and link directly to manufacturers and retailers that serve the state.

"I'm very excited for Oregon's consumers to be able to go online and virtually experience the quality of today's manufactured homes," said OMHA President Kevin McShane, who is also the General Manager of Fleetwood Homes of Oregon located in Woodburn. "The virtual experience for consumers is no longer some future pipe dream. For Oregon, it's happening now."

The members of Oregon Manufactured Housing Association are dedicated to providing safe, affordable, high-performance homes to individuals and families in communities across Oregon. OMHA supports its members with training, continuing education and information — ensuring that the people who design, build, install, sell and finance manufactured homes have access to the best industry practices available.

SOURCE ManufacturedHomes.com

Related Links

http://ManufacturedHomes.com

