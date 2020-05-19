Manufacturer and Distributor of Residential and Commercial Hardware Upgrades Distribution Centers with Epson ColorWorks On-Demand Color Label Printers

"Our finished product needs to be the best – complete with our brand messaging and information that directly speaks to the customer," says Jay Fafard, executive vice president, West Four Group of Companies. "And that can only be communicated with a color label. Black and white labels just won't cut it anymore."

West Four is using the Epson ColorWorks C7500G on-demand inkjet label printer, along with CYBRA Corporation's MarkMagic® Bar Code Labels, RFID Tags and Forms Software, to automate and streamline operations in its distribution centers. West Four is able to print dynamic labels on demand – even specialty labels required for commercial and residential doors that range from as small as 3-inches wide and 18-inches tall and up. Now, instead of maintaining stock of pre-printed, color-only labels and using a thermal printer to add black text, West Four can quickly create custom, on-demand color labels which can help reduce waste and save on costs.

"It's unbelievable how fast the printer is. We can print labels directly from our system that incorporate all of the information that the customer wants, including an image or diagram of the product, product dimensions and details, product number and UPC, as well as branding information, said Fafard. "Even better, it's automated, it prints right on the manufacturing line and the labels are applied to each product before it leaves the building."

Bringing on the ColorWorks C7500G has helped to improve and reinforce West Four's brand recognition, as well as increase production efficiency and reduce errors in the distribution centers, ultimately streamlining and simplifying the printing process. "We want to make sure we continue to work with vendors and manufacturers that care about quality and develop products that we stand behind," says Fafard. "With Epson, we know we're doing that."

"In collaboration with the CYBRA team, we were able to assist West Four in transforming their warehouse operations to simplify processes by introducing color into the supply chain," said Andrew Moore, product manager, Commercial Label Printers, Epson America, Inc. "The ColorWorks lineup is specifically designed for organizations looking to easily move from typical black-only thermal labels to the benefits of color labeling, including enhancing production line quality, efficiency and safety."

About the Epson ColorWorks C7500G Inkjet Label Printer:

Reliable performance – Ideal for busy, on-demand environments and equipped with a rugged design for minimal maintenance and a low overall cost of ownership

– Ideal for busy, on-demand environments and equipped with a rugged design for minimal maintenance and a low overall cost of ownership High-speed, on-demand, color printing – Speed through multiple full-color labels with variable data up to 11.8" per second 1

– Speed through multiple full-color labels with variable data up to 11.8" per second Low cost of labeling – Up to 50 percent lower total labeling costs than laser and thermal printers with a comparable durability 2

– Up to 50 percent lower total labeling costs than laser and thermal printers with a comparable durability Astounding image quality – PrecisionCore ® inkjet technology and UltraChrome ® DL inks from Epson delivers vibrant, accurate colors, smooth gradations, precise barcodes, and ultra-sharp text

– PrecisionCore inkjet technology and UltraChrome DL inks from Epson delivers vibrant, accurate colors, smooth gradations, precise barcodes, and ultra-sharp text Highly efficient – Easy to change high-yield ink cartridges mean fewer user interventions and less waste than most thermal transfer printers

For additional information about Epson's complete line of ColorWorks label printing solutions, visit www.epson.com/colorworks.

About West Four

West Four Group of Companies Inc. is a family owned business operating in Western Canada. From a small millwork business – started by the Konopaki brothers in 1947 in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan – to five companies across Western Canada, West Four Group of Companies has grown to become one of Saskatchewan's most successful enterprises. The Group services customers across Canada and is comprised of Madero, Penner Doors & Hardware, Security Building Supplies, West Four Distribution, and Two Six Creative.

About CYBRA Corporation

CYBRA Corporation is a leader in barcode and RFID technology serving customers in a wide range of industries. Serving thousands of customers world-wide, CYBRA's MarkMagic Barcode Labels, RFID Tags and Forms Software empowers users to design virtually any type of Auto-ID document – labels, forms, RFID tags, tickets, etc. – and print them on hundreds of types of general and specialized printers from laser to thermal to automated applicators.

Product information is available toll free at 1-800-CYBRA-88. To request information via e-mail, write to: [email protected].

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion global.epson.com/.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/user/EpsonTV/), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Printing in full 1200 x 600 resolution with Flush-onto-Paper mode enabled. With Flush-onto-Paper mode disabled, print speed is up to 10.4" per second.

2 Up to 50 percent lower printing cost than competitive color laser printers and thermal transfer printers using full resin ribbons available in July 2014. Calculation based on continuous printing of GHS-certified color labels using the suite of ISO/IEC 24712 text and graphics images, with highest-capacity cartridges purchased at MSRP. Actual costs will vary based on print task and use conditions.

EPSON, ColorWorks, PrecisionCore, and UltraChrome are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.

