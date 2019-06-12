HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Proper pool maintenance is key to a successful summer season and shimmering pool. As many pool owners know, pool maintenance is more than balancing chemical levels and getting the water tested. There will be times when a quick skimming of the pool surface will be effective to maintain the pool's clean persona, other times, a more hands-on approach such as vacuuming the bottom of the pool, is needed. Manufacturer of pool liners , LOOP-LOC, discusses best practices for vacuuming your pool.

Clean the filter. Before vacuuming, the filter must be prepared. Be sure to clean the filter thoroughly before assembling or connecting the vacuum. The filter should be clean to prepare for the debris that will come its way during the vacuuming process. Assemble the vacuum. The equipment must be set up properly for the most effective cleaning to be done. This means connecting the extension pole and vacuum hose to the vacuum head. After the vacuum is in one piece, be sure to get all the air out of the hose. To sink the hose and remove the air, extend the pole and put the vacuum head into the water. Be sure to slowly reel the hose down into the water, pushing it in as water fills the hose. While this may seem tricky, once practiced the process can take only 30 seconds. Connect to the skimmer. For the debris to be removed from the pool, the vacuum will need to be connected to the skimmer. This should be done by plugging the hose into the suction line at the bottom of the skimmer. To avoid the hose falling into the pool or getting in the way of the vacuuming process, it is best to place the hose in the skimmer itself. Adjust the skimmer. If the skimmer has multiple points of intake, be sure to only have one connected to the vacuum one during this process. On the off chance that multiple intake points are running during vacuuming, suction will not be strong and the process will take twice as long. Vacuum the pool. The vacuum is assembled, the filter cleaned and the skimmer is connected and adjusted to your needs. The only thing left to do is actually vacuum the pool. Be mindful of your technique when handling the vacuum. Be sure to use straight, slightly overlapping strokes. If you notice the vacuum leaving streaks behind, the suction may need to be increased.

When it comes to a pristine pool, LOOP-LOC has you covered. Be sure to keep pool liners in top form by remembering these tips when the need to vacuum arises.

