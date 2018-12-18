Manufacturer of Pool Liners, LOOP-LOC, Discusses Pool-Centric Holiday Gifts for Mom

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are a season of giving; a season best spent thinking about family and how to put a smile on their face when they unwrap a gift. For pool owners, the winter can seem long and dreary, lacking the sunshine and poolside relaxation that keeps them going. A great way to alleviate their winter-induced blues is to give them something to look forward to this summer, and what better way to do that than through some holiday gift-giving? Manufacturer of pool liners , LOOP-LOC, has a few ideas for mom in mind, compiling this list of pool-centric holiday gifts. Check out their suggestions below.

Fluffy pool towels: While everyone in the house convinces themselves that the towel with a few holes in it is still functional, mom would appreciate a set of brand new, fluffy pool towels for the upcoming summer. The feeling of being wrapped in a cozy towel after a dip in the pool is oddly soothing, and that feeling multiplies if it's a new, thick pool towel. Plus, she finally has a reason to throw out the old towels– for good!

Floating wine glasses: Whether mom is a wine-drinker or not, investing in some special floating drink glasses is sure to please. Convenient and cute, grabbing a few of these will make the trip from the bar to the pool a lot less frequent while keeping liquids safely out of the water. If you want them to be extra-special, look for some monogrammed or personalized glasses for an added touch of thought.

A quality pool lounger: Many of us don't mind grabbing a quick $10 float from the closest store at the beginning of summer, but take the holidays as an opportunity to splurge on mom's comfort. Instead of an inexpensive lounger that'll miraculously have a hole after two uses, invest in a higher-quality pool lounger that'll last the whole season. Made out of more durable fabrics and better construction, these loungers will have mom in the pool every day, ready to lay back and relax.

Floating pool lights: Mom's appreciate details in decoration more than others, so buying her anything to spruce up the backyard is a holiday-win. Lighting is a huge factor in outdoor appearance, so ordering some floating pool lights to gently bob on the pool's surface will add a much-needed touch of soft light to the backyard. With various shapes and sizes to choose from, they can be customized to compliment any yard style while also pleasing for any mom to unwrap.

Having a pool is one of the greatest gifts already, so buying anything to add to the joy of being a pool owner is sure to please the recipient. Mom is beloved by the whole family, so putting in any little extra effort this holiday season will put a smile on her face. Happy gift-giving!

About LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

