HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As pool season is quickly approaching, it might be time to refresh your pool with a new pool liner. Your pool is the centerpiece of your backyard and choosing the perfect pool liner can be a difficult decision. You'll want to choose a liner that fits the needs of your pool and the style of your backyard. Manufacturer of pool liners, LOOP-LOC, shares expert advice for choosing a pool liner.

The color of your liner will set the vibe for your backyard. You can go the conservative route or get something a little more flashy and unique. The most popular liner tends to be blue, but other colors, like tan and aqua, are also a solid option. By determining your color of choice first, you can save a lot of time narrowing down your pool liner options. Remember, as your pool deepens, this will also affect how the color looks. Just like in the ocean, the deeper the water goes, the less detail you'll be able to see, which means your liner pattern will be showcased the best near your pool stairs and shallow end of your pool.

Regardless of the color you choose, there will be plenty of patterns available to select. You can choose more subtle patterns that mimic natural stones, marbles, granite, etc. or there are more luxurious options that even incorporate metallic or shimmering ink. Be mindful of when a tile pattern is featured at the top of liners, as this needs to coordinate well with the surrounding pool area and other backyard elements.

Once you've found the perfect pool liner, it's incredibly important to perform proper maintenance to extend the lifetime of your liner, so you can enjoy it for as long as possible. You should consistently be checking the chemicals in your pool and ensuring all is balanced to avoid any damage to your pool liner. Imperfections like cracks or tears can allow water to seep through and ruin your liner. You should also be wary of any sharp objects or toys near the pool, as those can easily damage your pool liner.

Choosing a pool liner is an important, and difficult, decision. It will dictate the style of your entire backyard! When choosing a liner, you can follow the tips above to find the best fit to make your backyard vision a reality this season.

About LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC pool safety covers manufacturer now also manufactures a line of luxury LOOP-LOC inground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

