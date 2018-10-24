Manufacturer of Specialty Adhesive Solutions for Home and Professional Medical Use Launches New Website

Shurmed Health – part of the Engineered Solutions Group of Shurtape Technologies, LLC, a leading manufacturer and marketer of pressure-sensitive tapes – was founded in 2011 to meet the medical industry's need for a designer and manufacturer of custom adhesive solutions. Through its unique design process, the company develops stick-to-the-body medical devices and components – ranging from first aid bandages and surgical site dressings to wound compression accessories and more – that are engineered to enhance ease of use, performance and patient comfort.

"We were founded on the principle that no two solutions – or needs – are the same. While some applications may demand a skin-friendly, long-lasting solution, others dictate the need for a gentle, but secure solution. We understand the medical industry and work together with you to design a solution that suits your specific requirements," said Aaron Rutsky, VP, Shurmed Health. "The launch of our new website provides another avenue to connect with our design team – allowing us to continue servicing the industry with innovative solutions you can count on for performance and comfort."

Site visitors will find details about the company's capabilities and markets served, including: wound care, medical device fixation, surgical and more. Learn more about Shurmed Health at ShurmedHealth.com.

