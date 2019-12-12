Manufacturer-to-Consumer Watch Brand, Thümm & Co., Officially Launches

The brand launches with three collections: R1 Alpha ($225), R1 Gamma ($200), and Sport ($175). All styles feature a 36mm case and fluoroelastomer (high-performance rubber) straps inlaid with genuine leather. The R1 Collections feature a bezel trimmed in sterling silver metal and are fitted with either mother of pearl or opaline-finish dials. The Sport Collection features an all stainless steel case fitted with an enamel-finish dial.

"I've been in the product development and supply chain management sector of the branded watch business for most of my career and felt the timing was right to develop my own brand that emphasizes simplicity, ergonomics, and durability," said Greg B. Thumm, Thümm & Co. founder.

Thümm & Co. watches are crafted with both form and substance in mind. The iconic design exemplifies a meticulous attention to detail from the ceramic inlay on the crown, to the round case adorned with twelve raised stations, to the on-trend colors of the dials and matching straps. All Thümm & Co. watches are designed in the United States and are globally registered.

"We know that watches have many different meanings to people. It can mean an accessory to an outfit, a feat of engineering, or a special gift from a special person. Whatever the meaning might be, we wanted to offer a way to make it even more cherishable. Customers can personalize their watch by taking advantage of free caseback engraving. We have the ability to engrave anything from monograms to custom messages up to thirty-two characters long," said Greg Thumm, Marketing and Operations.

Thümm & Co. plans to launch a collection of 41mm watches in the spring of 2020. To join the Thümm & Co. community on social media, follow @thummco on Instagram. For any press inquiries, please contact press@thummco.com.

SOURCE Thümm & Co.

