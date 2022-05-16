Manufacturing & Construction Activity to Underlie Gains in US Silicon Demand

Suppliers continue to benefit from lack of substitutes

CLEVELAND, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for silicon is projected to increase 2.1% per year in volume terms through 2026, according to Silicon: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Increased production of steel, silicones, cast irons, and other products that incorporate silicon – bolstered by expanding manufacturing and construction activity – will stimulate advances in silicon sales. Suppliers will continue to benefit from the lack of substitutes for silicon in major applications.

US production of silicon is expected to see minimal annual increases through 2026. Domestic production will expand alongside growth in domestic demand. Capacity expansions, facility openings, and facility reactivations will enable US suppliers to meet rising global demand. However, foreign producers will add capacity to a greater extent than domestic manufacturers, intensifying competition and placing downward pressure on prices.

These and other key insights are featured in Silicon: United States. This report forecasts to 2022 and 2026 US silicon demand and production in metric tons of silicon content. Total demand is segmented by product in terms of:

silicon metal

ferrosilicon

other silicon alloys such as magnesium-ferrosilicon, silicon carbide, and silvery pig iron

Total demand is also segmented by application as follows:

steel

cast irons

aluminum and other alloys

silicones and other applications such as silanes, fumed silica, and miscellaneous chemicals

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total production, and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2011 to 2021.

Semiconductor and solar grades of silicon are excluded from the scope of this report. Further, silicon carbide for abrasive or refractory uses is omitted.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Silicon-United-States-FF65024/?progid=91541

