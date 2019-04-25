Manufacturing Analytics Leaders Talk Digital Innovation and Industry 4.0 Success in New Webinar Series

PORTLAND, Ore., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new webinar series, "The Foundation of Industry 4.0", launches on May 8th, 2019 and highlights subject matter experts including manufacturers outlining what it takes to deliver sustainable and scalable digital transformation, and include common challenges, proven best practices, and real-world outcomes.

The first of these bi-monthly webinars – Building the Foundation of Industry 4.0 – is scheduled for May 8, 2019 and features the globally-recognized leader in the application of manufacturing analytics, Dr. Lloyd Colegrove from The Dow Chemical Company. Dr. Colegrove will outline how Dow has successfully built out the foundation of their Industry 4.0 program with manufacturing analytics.

"Industry 4.0 puts the manufacturing industry at a cross roads," Dr. Colegrove affirms. "Whether driven by customer requirements, regulatory demands, or internal needs to lower costs, companies must use manufacturing analytics to operationalize the process data they have as well as the data that will be added through new technologies like remote sensors and drones. Analytics are the foundation of Industry 4.0 and enable better decisions across the enterprise."

As the Director of Data Services and Fundamental Problem Solving, Dr. Colegrove began driving the digital transformation of Dow in the early 2000s helping shape their Industry 4.0 strategy that has generated over a $.5 billion dollars in savings to date.

Register for The Foundation of Industry 4.0 Webinar Series at https://go.nwasoft.com/I40Webinars.

The series is sponsored by Northwest Analytics (NWA), the industry leader in Industry 4.0 manufacturing analytics solutions, and The Industry 4.0 Summit & Expo, the UK's largest event for the 4th Industrial Revolution.

About Northwest Analytics

Northwest Analytics is a leading provider of Industry 4.0 manufacturing analytics solutions for manufacturers, delivering process decision guidance into 35% of the Forbes 1000 manufacturers and more than 3,000 manufacturing customers worldwide. Northwest Analytics is focused exclusively on enabling better operational visibility and analytics-based decision making for manufacturers, providing a powerful, easy-to-use suite of manufacturing intelligence and SPC solutions that emphasize enterprise-wide integration and scalability. NWA is the partner-of-choice when it comes to helping its customers increase operating efficiencies and throughput, while delivering a fast and effective ROI.

About Industry 4.0 Summit & Expo

Launched in April 2017, the Industry 4.0 Summit has established itself as the go-to event for dynamic business leaders keen to share knowledge, and discuss the big issues in the digital transformation of manufacturing. With over 400 delegates at the last event, the Summit attracts leading authorities from government, business, academia & industry associations keen to share their experiences and to look at best practices for manufacturers keen to implement change across their organisation.

The Industry 4.0 Summit is the UK's premier gathering of senior level manufacturing executives interested in developing their own digital strategies.

