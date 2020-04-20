Manufacturing companies turn to Connecteam to keep their business running as COVID-19 continues to spread

"The manufacturing industry is required to continue and operate in a very challenging environment due to coronavirus," said Amir Nehemia, CEO of Connecteam. "However unlike many industries, we see that production companies do not stop. Adapting to the needs of the hour, manufacturers around the globe are implementing precautionary measures to allow continuous operations of production lines while reducing risks of infection and ensuring the safety of their teams."

According to Nehemia, manufacturing companies leverage organizational apps on four core fronts: communication, safety, operations, and standardization. "It just makes sense, as the grand majority of employees have mobile phones today, what better way is there to keep everyone on the same page, engaged and professional?"

Communicating with every single employee

From logistical and operational communication, all the way to engaging updates on developments, team members, and success. Manufacturing companies prefer organizational apps for direct communication as it allows for personal dialogue and the ability to reach 100% of the team quickly and efficiently.

Building a strong safety culture

With safety being an indispensable part of the manufacturing culture, organizational apps commonly serve for safety-related communication and sharing of resources, as well as real-time reporting to include real-time incident information, images and more.

Driving efficiency with real-time reporting

Digitizing reporting processes is a commonly used practice for manufacturing companies, as it allows an automated information flow from the production floor in real-time. This includes safety reporting of incidents with images, facility and machinery checklists completions, uniform orders, etc.

Raising operational standards and staying in the know

With an organizational app, it's simple and easy to make protocols, SOPs, and resources available to the team at all times. It helps set the standard across the organization and keeps everyone on the same page, even when things may change or new guidelines are introduced.

