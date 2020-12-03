Manufacturing Industries Pin Hopes on Demand Planning Solutions Market to Boost Performance of Supply Chains, Market to Cross Mark of US$ 14.5 Bn by 2030-End: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A wide range of industry verticals including healthcare, hospitality, automotive, retail, e-Commerce, BFSI, and food and beverages are harnessing the capabilities of demand planning solutions for various stages of product development and supply chain. The gains that accrue include improved synchronization, reduce inventory investment, better cash flow, and boost customer satisfaction.

The growing role of predictive analytics in understanding resource management and planning revenue targets is key to the increasing penetration of demand planning solutions market. The supply chain disruptions caused by novel COVID-19 pandemic has up the ante for stakeholders to have access to cutting-edge solutions, opine analysts at TMR. This is because the pandemic has severely constrained the supply and logistic chain of companies across industries.

The analysts at TMR project the demand planning solutions market to clock impressive CAGR of ~16% from 2020 to 2030, and surpass a valuation of US$ 14.5 Bn by the period-end.

Key Findings of Demand Planning Solutions Market Report

Opportunities in North America have been rising at promising pace

have been rising at promising pace Europe is also a promising market and is expected to rise at impressive growth rate

is also a promising market and is expected to rise at impressive growth rate Asia Pacific is expected to remain at the key focus for consumers and solution providers

is expected to remain at the key focus for consumers and solution providers In 2019 the demand planning solutions market stood at ~US$ 3 Bn

Trade promotion planning, and product portfolio management are promising application areas

Demand Planning Solutions Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The relevance of planning and forecasting platforms is steadily growing across companies of different industries for maintaining the production and supply of products.

The demand for product portfolio management is boosting the business propositions in the demand planning solutions market. The benefits of managing product lifecycle stages in real-time during seasonal demand is made possible by the array of demand forecasting solutions.

The growing adoption of flexible promotional modeling is boosting the market.

In this dynamically changing business landscape, consumer behavior has to be closely tracked before product development. This is boosting the prospects in the demand planning solutions market. The forecasting methods help understand the demand for new features.

Over the years, the capabilities of solutions have increased as machine learning technologies, and automated technique are integrated.

Demand Planning Solutions Market: Key Impediments

Despite the high capabilities of real-time demand forecasting, small and medium-scale enterprises lack budget to gain access to contemporary solutions, impeding the expansion of the demand planning solutions market. Also, when not all features of the platforms are used, this sometimes give wrong or incomplete results, creating negative criticism among prospective buyers. This is mainly due to the lack of awareness and lack of expertise.

Demand Planning Solutions Market: Regional Landscape

North America has been a prominent market. The presence of numerous top players and the early adopters are key to growth avenues in the regional market. Asia Pacific is a promising regional market and will continue to present lucrative revenue streams in the coming years as well. The regional market is expected to clock at a higher CAGR during 2020 – 2030.

Key Participants in Demand Planning Solutions Market

Providers are increasingly leaning on aiming at better customer experience and satisfactions to stay ahead of their peers and competitors in the demand planning solutions market. Some of the key participants are SAP SE, RELEX Oy, International Business Machines Corporation, GAINSystems, Inc., Demand Works Company, Blue Ridge Solutions Inc., Aspire Systems, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Global Demand Planning Solutions Market: Segmentation

Demand Planning Solutions Market, by Component

Software/Platform

Services

Professional

Integration & Consulting



Support & Maintenance

Managed

Demand Planning Solutions Market, by Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based

Demand Planning Solutions Market, by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Demand Planning Solutions Market, by Industry

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail & e-Commerce

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Manufacturing

Hospitality

Others (Education, Media & Entertainment, etc.)

Demand Planning Solutions Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America

