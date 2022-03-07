Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market to Grow by USD 18.15 billion | Increasing Demand for Automation in Industrial Sectors to Drive Growth | Technavio

The manufacturing operations management (mom) software market covers the following areas:

Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market Sizing

Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market Forecast

Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market Analysis

Drivers and Challenges

The increasing demand for automation in industrial sectors is one of the key factors driving the global manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market growth. The improved economic conditions have encouraged industries to improve their efficiency and enhance productivity. This, in turn, has increased the adoption and development of software-based solutions such as MOM. This software facilitates the flow of information from the shop floor to the rest of the company, which results in better visibility of the shop floor and eases real-time control and adjustments of operations. In addition, MOM software identifies and sends alerts, triggers alarms, or automatically shuts down a machine if needed through such real-time metrics. These metrics help analyze load patterns, production requirements, and resource demands for energy savings. Such factors are expected to positively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

The piracy issues associated with MOM software will challenge the global manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market growth. Trade groups, such as the Software Alliance, have created awareness about the risk of using pirated software. Vendors such as Siemens PLM Software, PTC, Dassault Systemes, and Autodesk are members of the Software Alliance. In February 2021, Siemens unveiled plans to sue unidentified users who had illegally downloaded its software. The company's software guide to preventing software piracy includes a fine of up to USD 150,000 for each software program copied and has demanded the handover of the personal details of the people who illicitly downloaded the software. Thus, piracy issues are expected to challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Analysis

The manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in research and development to compete in the market.

Some of the key vendors operating in the manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market include ABB Ltd., Aegis Industrial Software Corp., Aspen Technology Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Critical Manufacturing SA, Dassault Systemes SE, Durr AG, Emerson Electric Co., Epicor Software Corp., iBASEt Inc., Lighthouse Systems, Oracle Corp., Plex Systems Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, SYSPRO Pty. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Co., Siemens AG, and Honeywell International Inc. among others.

Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.12% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 18.15 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Aegis Industrial Software Corp., Aspen Technology Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Critical Manufacturing SA, Dassault Systemes SE, Durr AG, Emerson Electric Co., Epicor Software Corp., iBASEt Inc., Lighthouse Systems, Oracle Corp., Plex Systems Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, SYSPRO Pty. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Co., Siemens AG, and Honeywell International Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period

