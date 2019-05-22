Manuka Sport Athletes Understand the Importance of National Physical Fitness and Sports Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When athletes train hard, they are inevitably going to have sore muscles.

This is not bad, especially when you are just getting active and starting a healthier lifestyle, as many will during National Physical Fitness and Sports Month in May.

Meanwhile, athletes and weekend warriors alike are learning about the health benefits of New Zealand's Manuka honey, which is known for its antiviral, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. They need supplements that will help them train harder and recover faster.

There is research that also suggests honey can help lower blood pressure, improve cholesterol levels and lower triglycerides.

Manuka Sport's endurance and performance supplements can help on all counts.

"This May, National Physical Fitness and Sports Month is an excellent time for people to get off of the couch and start exercising," said Tom Buckley, CEO of Manuka Sport. "We developed Manuka Sport supplements to help active and physically fit athletes."

Two of Manuka Sport's most popular supplements are Manuka Energy Gels. One hydrates with a citrus honey ultra-blend of Manuka honey powder, BCAAs, carbohydrates and electrolytes while the cherry flavor has an additional boost of caffeine.

All-natural Manuka honey, a particular type of honey created by bees pollinating the native Manuka bush in New Zealand, has high levels of antioxidants and may be able to boost the immune system and decrease inflammation. This unique honey has methylglyoxal, an antibacterial component, in a high concentration.

Manuka Sport products are:

Hydration + Energy Powder, which has the ideal ratio of glucose and carbohydrates along with honey, BCAAs, carbohydrates and electrolytes.

Honey Cherry Energy Gel, which fuels and hydrates your body during training and competition, has 45 mg. of caffeine, carbohydrates and electrolytes.

Honey Citrus Energy Gel, which is similar to Honey Cherry Energy Gel, but doesn't contain caffeine.

Raw Manuka Honey , which is a superfood and an excellent source of fuel for all types of athlete.

"Our Manuka Sport products taste great and are a great addition to your exercise and workout routine," Buckley said. "Take advantage of National Physical Fitness month and try our Manuka Sport supplements. You will find they are a great addition for anyone who wants to be healthy."

For more information on Manuka Sport, check out vitabeauti.com and visit Facebook , Twitter, and Instagram .

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Manuka Sport