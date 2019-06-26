Manuka Sport Highlights Annual Physical During Men's Health Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Manuka Sport, the maker of Manuka Honey sports supplements, is getting behind a nationwide effort to encourage men to have annual physicals.

One of Men's Health Month's goals is for men to have a checkup every year, which many health insurance policies fully cover. Men's Health Month also hopes to increase men's awareness of certain preventable maladies, such as lung cancer or cardiovascular disease, which is still the leading cause of death for men in the U.S.

"Many of our consumers are men who are trying to live healthy lifestyles. They hike, climb mountains, cycle," said Tom Buckley, the CEO of Manuka Sport, which developed Manuka Honey-based supplements. "A simple annual physical with a PSA test for prostate cancer can detect the disease in its earliest stages and save your life."

"Your primary-care doctor can offer you different options to quit smoking, which will decrease your risk of lung cancer, and your physician can give you guidance for a diet that is heart-healthy," Buckley added.

Incorporating Manuka Honey into your diet and sports regiment also may help. Honey promotes good oral health, soothes a sore throat, may prevent gastric ulcers, enhances the immune system and improves digestion.

Often called medicinal honey, Manuka Honey only comes from pollinated Manuka bushes in New Zealand. Manuka Honey has superior antimicrobial properties and an additional antibacterial component, methylglyoxal, in a higher concentration than does regular honey.

Manuka Sport developed a supplement product line to provide athletes and weekend warriors with all the potential health benefits of Manuka Honey.

Manuka Sport products include:

Hydration + Energy Powder, which has the ideal ratio of glucose and carbohydrates and contains honey, BCAAs, carbohydrates and electrolytes.

Honey Cherry Energy Gel, which fuels and hydrates your body during training and competition, has 45 mg. of caffeine and provides carbohydrates and electrolytes.

Honey Citrus Energy Gel, which is similar to Honey Cherry Energy Gel, but doesn't contain caffeine.

Raw Manuka Honey , which is a superfood and an excellent source of fuel for all types of athlete.

"Good health begins with good decisions. Schedule your annual physical today," Buckley said. "It may save your life.

