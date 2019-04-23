Manuka Sport Highlights Manuka Honey Products at Health & Wellness Conference

"It was an exciting four days for our Manuka Honey products," said CEO Tom Buckley. "We are looking to expand our retail distribution network in the United States."

Manuka Sport products provide athletes with all the health benefits of Manuka Honey. People for centuries have used honey for its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Manuka honey, which is created by bees pollinating the native Manuka bush in New Zealand, has an additional antibacterial component, methylglyoxal, in a higher concentration.

Manuka Sport products are:

Hydration + Energy Powder, which has the ideal ratio of glucose and carbohydrates and contains honey, BCAAs, carbohydrates and electrolytes.

Honey Cherry Energy Gel, which fuels and hydrates your body during training and competition, has 45 mg. of caffeine, and provides carbohydrates and electrolytes.

Honey Citrus Energy Gel, which is similar to Honey Cherry Energy Gel, but doesn't contain caffeine.

Raw Manuka Honey , which is a superfood and is an excellent source of fuel for all types of athlete.

"Americans are looking for quality supplements," said Buckley who pointed to the Council for Responsible Nutrition's annual survey that shows three-quarters of American adults use dietary supplements. "That is an increase from 65 percent in 2009."

Buckley said Manuka Sport is spreading the word about the power of Manuka Honey, which has anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory health benefits.

Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) is a branch of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®) event series where brands can have direct discussions with leading retailers and others about business objectives, such as product launches, marketing campaigns and more.

