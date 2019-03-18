Manuka Sport Products Are Coming to StackedNutrition.com

"We are very excited that our Manuka Sport product line will be on StackedNutrition.com," said company CEO Tom Buckley. "This is just the next step toward making Manuka Honey products available throughout the United States."

Buckley said all Manuka Sport products are made with a particular type of honey created by bees pollinating the native Manuka bush in New Zealand.

"For centuries, we have known about the healing effects of honey. It has been used to treat multiple conditions, especially wounds," Buckley said. "Quite literally, Manuka Honey is a super food."

Regular honey has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, and is a great source for hydration. Manuka honey, however, has an additional antibacterial component, methylglyoxal (MG), in a higher concentration than regular honey, which makes Manuka Honey an even more powerful antibiotic and anti-inflammatory.

Manuka Sport products provide athletes with all the health benefits of Manuka Honey:

Hydration + Energy Powder is formulated with an ideal ratio of glucose and carbohydrates. Its ingredients include Manuka Honey , BCAAs, carbohydrates and electrolytes.

, BCAAs, carbohydrates and electrolytes. Honey Cherry Energy Gel is formulated to fuel and hydrate your body during training and competition. Its ingredients include 45 mg of caffeine, carbohydrates and electrolytes.

Honey Citrus Energy Gel is similar to Honey Cherry Energy Gel but it doesn't include the caffeine.

Raw Manuka Honey is a super food that is a great source of fuel for all types of athlete.

The products are certified by Informed Choice, which indicates that all offerings are made to the highest standards of quality.

"We are working hard to bring Manuka Sport supplements to a wider audience in the United States," Buckley said. "We are already on Amazon and having our products on StackedNutrition.com is just the next logical step in our expansion."

