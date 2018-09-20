Manuka Sport, providers of the most unique Manuka honey-based performance product line in the United States

Research and hard work is what led Links Medical Products to discover that applying Manuka honey on to the wounds and bandaging after creates an environment where bacteria cannot grow. This is what then motivated the team to create Manuka Sport, a one-of-a-kind product line to enhance sports performance.

Manuka Sport is a unique honey-based product line because its products' main ingredient is Manuka honey sourced from New Zealand. Manuka honey is the best honey that's available in the market because it serves as an all-natural carbohydrate source, all-natural probiotic source and all-natural sweetener.

"The incorporation of Manuka honey into the Manuka Sport line of products helps to significantly promote and improve gut health and decreases gastrointestinal illness associated with endurance exercise," Tom Buckley, Links Medical Product CEO, said.

Manuka Sport provides athletes with the health benefits of Manuka Honey in two different areas: hydration with its honey orange ultra blend of Manuka honey powder, BCAAs, carbohydrates and electrolytes and energy with its energy gel containing caffeine, carbohydrates and electrolytes.

There are more than 300 types of honey available in the United States, and Manuka honey is the most unique because bees gather nectar from the flower of the Manuka bush, which is a plant native only to New Zealand, to produce it, making Manuka honey the most expensive honey in the world.

"Although Manuka honey contains peroxide like most honeys in the market, Manuka honey also contains important non-peroxide elements like methyglyoxal and dihydroxyacetone, that are not present in other honeys," Buckley said. "It's these two elements that define the power of Manuka honey."

Manuka Sport product line include: Manuka Sport Citrus Energy Gel, Manuka Sport Cherry Energy Gel with caffeine, Manuka Sport Orange Hydration + Energy drink and Manuka Sport Raw Manuka Honey.

For more information on Manuka Sport, visit www.manukasportus.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Please direct inquiries to:

Michelle Bizet, 561-544-0719

pr@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Manuka Sport