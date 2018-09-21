Manuka Sport returns from ECRM® EPPS event in Phoenix, Arizona

"It was our first time bringing Manuka Sport products to this event, and we couldn't have asked for a better experience," Tom Buckley, Manuka Sport CEO, said. "Manuka Sport got to provide details and explain the benefits that Manuka honey provides consumers to buyers from top retail centers in the U.S. in a closed-door setting."

All Manuka Sport products including Manuka Sport Citrus Energy Gel, Manuka Sport Cherry Energy Gel with caffeine, Manuka Sport Orange Hydration + Energy drink, and Manuka Sport Raw Manuka Honey contain Manuka honey from New Zealand, which provides athletes with health benefits in two different areas: Hydration with its honey orange ultra blend of Manuka honey powder, BCAAs, carbohydrates and electrolytes and Energy with its energy gel containing caffeine, carbohydrates and electrolytes.

Manuka honey serves as a functional food that can improve the balance and function of gut microbiota by increasing concentration of good bacteria; therefore, stopping growth of bad bacteria.

"There are more than 300 types of honey available in the United States, and Manuka honey is the most unique because of its unique antibiotic quality," Muhr said. "All honeys contain antimicrobial properties, but Manuka honey also contains non-hydrogen peroxide. Which gives it an ever greater antibacterial power."

EPPS is a branch of the Efficient Retail Marketing Event® that took place at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resorts in Phoenix, Arizona.

For more information on Manuka Sport, soon to be available on amazon, visit www.manukasportus.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

