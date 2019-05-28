Manuka Sport Supplements Perfect for Bikers and Cyclists During National Bike Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bikers, especially endurance cyclists, should check out Manuka Sport supplements during National Bike Month in May.

National Bike Month, which is sponsored by the League of American Bicyclists, highlights the health benefits of bicycling and encourages more people to take a spin. Considering that only 23 percent of U.S. adults exercise enough, taking up a fun sport like biking could have a positive impact on overall American health.

More and more cyclists are learning about the benefits of Manuka honey and Manuka Sports supplements. New Zealand's Manuka honey is known for its antiviral, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits.

"As a health and wellness company, we like to promote observances such as National Bike Month," said Tom Buckley, CEO of Manuka Sport. "We believe people need to get more active and healthier. Biking is a fun way to do this and our supplements can help."

Two of Manuka Sport's most popular products are Manuka Energy Gels. One hydrates with a citrus honey blend of Manuka honey powder, BCAAs, carbohydrates and electrolytes while the cherry flavor has an additional boost of caffeine.

All-natural Manuka honey, a particular type of honey created by bees pollinating the native Manuka bush in New Zealand, has high levels of antioxidants and may be able to boost the immune system and decrease inflammation. This unique honey has methylglyoxal, an antibacterial component, in a high concentration.

Manuka Sport products are:

Hydration + Energy Powder, which has the ideal ratio of glucose and carbohydrates along with honey, BCAAs and electrolytes.

Honey Cherry Energy Gel, which fuels and hydrates your body during training and competition, has 45 mg. of caffeine, carbohydrates and electrolytes.

Honey Citrus Energy Gel, which is similar to Honey Cherry Energy Gel, but doesn't contain caffeine.

Raw Manuka Honey , which is a superfood and an excellent source of fuel for all types of athlete.

