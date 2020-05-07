Manulife Announces Election of Directors

C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation (Manulife) announced today that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 11, 2020 were each elected as a director at the Annual Meeting held earlier today in Toronto. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

NAME OF NOMINEE VOTES FOR % VOTES

WITHHELD % Ronalee H. Ambrose 1,113,307,780 99.73 3,019,827 0.27 Guy L.T. Bainbridge 1,114,190,471 99.81 2,137,136 0.19 Joseph P. Caron 1,107,785,291 99.23 8,542,316 0.77 John M. Cassaday 1,086,140,377 97.30 30,187,230 2.70 Susan F. Dabarno 1,113,946,205 99.79 2,381,402 0.21 Julie E. Dickson 1,114,301,159 99.82 2,026,448 0.18 Sheila S. Fraser 1,102,396,413 98.75 13,931,194 1.25 Roy Gori 1,110,746,504 99.50 5,581,103 0.50 Tsun-yan Hsieh 1,113,655,768 99.76 2,671,839 0.24 Donald R. Lindsay 1,095,977,644 98.18 20,349,963 1.82 John R. V. Palmer 1,107,898,829 99.24 8,428,778 0.76 C. James Prieur 1,113,901,058 99.78 2,426,549 0.22 Andrea S. Rosen 1,108,197,302 99.27 8,130,305 0.73

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly on our website and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2019, we had more than 35,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 30 million customers. As of March 31, 2020, we had $1.2 trillion (US$0.8 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $30.4 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation

Related Links

http://www.manulife.com

