Manulife declares preferred share dividends

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife's Board of Directors today announced quarterly shareholders' dividends on the following non-cumulative preferred shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, payable on or after December 19, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 23, 2020:

Class A Shares Series 2 - $0.29063 per share

per share Class A Shares Series 3 - $0.28125 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 3 - $0.136125 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 4 - $0.09767 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 5 - $0.243188 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 7 - $0.2695 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 9 - $0.271938 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 11 - $0.295688 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 13 - $0.275875 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 15 - $0.236625 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 17 - $0.2375 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 19 - $0.229688 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 21 - $0.35 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 23 - $0.303125 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 25 - $0.29375 per share

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2019, we had more than 35,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 30 million customers. As of September 30, 2020, we had $1.3 trillion (US$943 billion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $31.2 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

