Manulife Investment Management adds portfolio manager to Core and Core Plus Bond strategies to sustain and build on recent growth

BOSTON, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - After an extensive review and selection process, Manulife Investment Management is pleased to announce the addition of Pranay Sonalkar to the portfolio management team for the Core and Core Plus Fixed-Income strategies. Pranay joins Howard C. Greene, CFA, and Jeffrey N. Given, CFA—both 25-plus-year industry veterans—as an associate portfolio manager on the strategies, including subadvised management of several John Hancock funds such as: John Hancock Bond Fund, John Hancock Investment Grade Bond Fund and John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF.

"Manulife Investment Management's fixed-income team is an exceptionally well-resourced, globally integrated group with more than 145 investment professionals working in 15 locations around the globe. As a result, we're in a great position to identify rising talent within our organization," said John F. Addeo, CFA, CIO, global fixed-income. "And given the growth and continued strong performance of the core and core plus strategies during Howard's and Jeff's tenure, we wanted to be confident they have the resources they need to continue to perform at such a high level."

Before joining the portfolio management team, Pranay served as a credit research analyst and sector team leader with the firm, responsible for coverage of the industrial, utility, and energy sectors. Prior to joining the company, he was a lead credit analyst with Standard & Poor's on various chemical and environmental services issuers and before that a sell-side credit analyst assisting with coverage of multiple sectors for Barclays Capital in New York and London.

As an analyst with Manulife Investment Management, Pranay also played a central role in the development and implementation of the public markets proprietary ESG credit rating system for the fixed-income research team. Globally, the company has taken on the ambitious goal of fully integrating ESG analysis into every strategy and fund they offer and Pranay's experience will be valuable to the U.S. Core Fixed-Income team as they continue to deliver against this firm-wide initiative.

The addition of Pranay comes on the heels of several years of steady growth for the institutional strategies and retail products overseen by the U.S. Core Fixed-Income team; as of 12/31/20, assets under management by the team were more than US$52 billion across channels. The management team has also grown their reach and responsibilities with the launch of a new short-duration product as well as a number of new investment vehicles; in the past two years, the team was tapped to manage newly created CITs, SMAs, and ETFs, all of which help expand plan sponsors' and advisors' access to the strategies.

"We've worked closely with Pranay for several years now, and we've been consistently impressed by his work as an analyst," said Howard Greene. "We're thrilled to be welcoming him into his new role on the portfolio management team, and this is the perfect time for us to do so. We're proud of the track record we've built for our investors over the years and we want to be sure the team is well positioned today to support continued growth in the years to come."

In connection with Pranay's transition to his portfolio management role, Casey Curtin, currently an investment research analyst, has been promoted and will join the fixed-income team as a credit research analyst on April 12.

A long track record of strong performance

The Core and Core Plus strategies have a long track record of strong performance. The investment team has consistently leveraged their own distinct talents along with the broader strengths of Manulife Investment Management to deliver strong performance. As of March 31, 2021:

The mutual funds, John Hancock Bond Fund and John Hancock Investment Grade Bond Fund, Class I shares, carry 5-star and 4-star ratings from Morningstar and have top 15% Morningstar percentile rankings for the past 10 years in the Intermediate Core-Plus Bond and Intermediate Core Bond categories, respectively.*

The Core and Core Plus Separately Managed Accounts (SMA) each carry a Bronze Morningstar analyst rating.**

John Hancock Bond Fund, Class I shares, carries a Silver Morningstar analyst rating, as of August 31, 2020 .**

All funds may experience periods of negative performance.

The John Hancock Bond Fund, Class I shares, was rated 4, 4, and 5 stars out of 540, 476 and 342 funds for the 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods, respectively. The John Hancock Investment Grade Bond Fund, Class I shares, was rated 4, 4, and 4 stars out of 385, 337 and 255 funds for the 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods, respectively.

For each managed product, including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts, with at least a 3-year history, Morningstar calculates a Morningstar Rating™ based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return that accounts for variation in a fund's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. Exchange-traded funds and open-end mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. The top 10.0% of funds in each category, the next 22.5%, 35.0%, 22.5%, and bottom 10.0% receive 5, 4, 3, 2, or 1 star(s), respectively. The overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its 3-, 5-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The rating formula most heavily weights the 3-year rating, using the following calculation: 100% 3-year rating for 36 to 59 months of total returns, 60% 5-year rating/40% 3-year rating for 60 to 119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% 5-year rating/20% 3-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. Star ratings do not reflect the effect of any applicable sales load. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Rankings of other share classes will vary.

Rankings are based on total return and do not account for sales charges. The fund's absolute peer ranking may not be available for all time periods. Morningstar does not calculate an absolute peer ranking when a fund's performance has been linked to a preexisting share class. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Rankings of other share classes will vary. The John Hancock Bond Fund, Class I shares, ranked 33% (202 of 597), 17% (83 of 476), and 7% (16 of 342) for the 1-, 5-, and 10-year periods, respectively. The John Hancock Investment Grade Bond Fund, Class I shares, ranked 22% (102 of 421), 14% (58 of 337, and 11% (24 of 255) for the 1-, 5-, and 10-year periods, respectively.

For the John Hancock Bond Fund and John Hancock Investment Grade Bond Fund:

