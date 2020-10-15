Manulife Named a World's Best Employer by Forbes

C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife has been recognized by Forbes on its 2020 World's Best Employers list, putting the leading international financial services group in the top 100 best employers globally at #100.

"Having a winning mindset and culture is a crucial part of Manulife's transformation to become the most digital, customer-centric company in our industry," says Pam Kimmet, Chief Human Resources Officer, Manulife. "This recognition is so important because it's driven by what our employees – and prospective employees – are saying about Manulife around the world. They are feeling supported, energized and motivated about the future."

Through an employee-centric approach, Manulife has reimagined its employee experience with an emphasis on digital programs to keep its more than 35,000 employees globally as connected as ever. New programs and experiences include:

External Speaker Series : guest speakers – from astronauts to mental health practitioners to happiness experts and even a virtual spring training session with the Boston Red Sox trainers – are sharing tools and strategies on how to stay balanced, happy and mentally well during challenging times.

: guest speakers – from astronauts to mental health practitioners to happiness experts and even a virtual spring training session with the Boston Red Sox trainers – are sharing tools and strategies on how to stay balanced, happy and mentally well during challenging times. Thank You Day: off work on June 19, 2020 , plus five additional personal days to be used in 2021.

, plus five additional personal days to be used in 2021. Camp Manulife/ John Hancock : a virtual summer camp designed to encourage learning and fun while celebrating our values and supporting our communities, available to employees with children ages 4-10.

: a virtual summer camp designed to encourage learning and fun while celebrating our values and supporting our communities, available to employees with children ages 4-10. Podium : new global recognition platform enables employees at all levels across the globe to give and receive frequent, in the moment and authentic recognition.

: new global recognition platform enables employees at all levels across the globe to give and receive frequent, in the moment and authentic recognition. Manulife Has Talent : a global virtual talent show with talents ranging from incredible power ballads performed in different languages, basketball trick shots, creating stunning wigs from scratch and blindfolded piano playing.

: a global virtual talent show with talents ranging from incredible power ballads performed in different languages, basketball trick shots, creating stunning wigs from scratch and blindfolded piano playing. Virtual Onboarding: Manulife redesigned the onboarding experience for new employees to be fully virtual.

"A huge thank you to our high performing team for their energy, passion and tenacity and for making Manulife a great place to work and grow," added Kimmet.

To determine the list of World's Best Employers, more than 160,000 full-time and part-time workers were surveyed from 58 countries working for businesses operations in multiple countries or regions. All the surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions. The respondents were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers and other employers in their respective industries to friends and family. They were also asked to rate their satisfaction with their employers' Covid-19 responses and score their employers on image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility.



About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2019, we had more than 35,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 30 million customers. As of June 30, 2020, we had $1.2 trillion (US$0.9 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $30.6 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.





