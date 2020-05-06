Manulife Postpones June 2020 Investor Day

C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation ("Manulife") today announced that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will postpone its planned June 23, 2020 Investor Day. The health and safety of our employees, customers, and communities around the world continues to be our top priority and with that in mind, we believe that this is the best course of action.

The company will continue to assess the situation and follow guidance from health authorities to determine a new date.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2019, we had more than 35,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 30 million customers. As of March 31, 2020, we had $1.2 trillion (US$0.8 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $30.4 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

