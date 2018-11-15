Many cities in Shandong make it into the list of the China's top 100 well-off cities

BEIJING, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Forum on China's comprehensive building of a well-off society", sponsored by the China Information Industry Association and hosted by the Credit Committee of China Information Industry Association and Competitiveness Think Tank, was held in Beijing recently. According to the 2018 report of China's comprehensive building of a well-off society ("the report") released during the event, China's index of cities that are well off in all categories stood at 97.06 in 2017, representing an increase for the seventh consecutive year. The report reveals that ten prefecture-level cities in Shandong province were selected among the "top 100 prefecture-level cities", while 14 cities made it into the list of the "top 100 county-level cities". Three cities were chosen as "examples of excellence in terms of building a well-off society in China in the new era".

The report examined the quality of life and the level to which the community has constructed a well-off society across a wide range of indicators in 657 cities across 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities (excluding Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan) in 2017. According to the results, the score for 175 cities exceeded 100, the expected threshold for what is considered by the researchers as a "well-off society across all indicators", an increase of 41 from a year earlier. The report shows that the top 100 prefecture-level cities are distributed across 27 provinces across China, with concentrations in Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Shandong, Guangdong and Fujian provinces. At the same time, the report included lists of "top 100 prefecture-level cities in the well-off index across all indicators", "top 100 county-level cities in the well-off index across all indicators", and "examples of excellence in terms of building a well-off society in the new era" by type and region. Cities in Shandong made significant gains in all the lists.

Ten cities in Shandong ranked among the list of top 100 prefecture-level cities (sub-provincial cities included), among them: Qingdao, Weihai, Dongying, Jinan, Yantai, Zibo, Weifang, Rizhao, Laiwu and Tai'an.

14 cities in Shandong found themselves in the top 100 county-level cities list, among them: Longkou, Rongcheng, Jiaozhou, Zhaoyuan, Laizhou, Shouguang, Zhucheng, Penglai, Rushan, Laixi, Gaomi, Qingzhou, Pingdu and Feicheng.

The three cities selected as "examples of excellence" in Shandong province were Weifang, Longkou and Shouguang.

