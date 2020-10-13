Many People Have Had A Life Changing Experience After Reading Kevin Mast's Poems for Encouragement Words for The Heart

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you need your spirits to soar? Struggling with life? Why not help your soul cope with life difficulties by reading something that contains Bible based principles like Kevin Mast's Poems for Encouragement, Words for the Heart?

A person can see some of the book's illustrations on the poster board Kevin at a book signing

Just listen to the following testimonies in people who have read his book. A 14-year-old was delivered from demons as she read his book. A nurse was comforted when reading his book because she just lost her job. A teacher's son went to jail. She would open his book to any page and found strength to continue. A drug addict kept her sobriety because his book encouraged her. An atheist professor was encouraged and was brought closer to the Lord because the book did not condemn him.

This book contains 26 poems and 10 illustrations that bring joy to a person's life. Many of the poems can be described as another Psalm. "God's Shining Tears of Concern" talks about being set free because God is crying for us "Since you [God] care my life is a blazing. This love is amazing." "The Light" talks about a person going through a difficult time and sees the light of Christ "which exposes the dooming entanglements that have been haunting my life."

Knocked Down Again first gives a pity party over always being "knocked down" "Then the light comes on. Unless I am broken, I truly can't be thankful." The punchline then says, "Oh the joy of my sinful nature being knocked down, so I can stand in freedom." Kevin's poems leaves a person to think differently after reading them.

Kevin Mast was born in Shipshewana, IN. He had the privilege of giving a graduation speech about Jesus his senior year. He graduated college with a Bachelor's degree in Christian Ministries. He led a Bible study/worship at a nursing home for 10 years. He loves to go in front of churches and minister one of the six poems he has memorized along with five chapters from the Bible.

Kevin Mast

Patient Endurance Ministries

(574)735-2045

[email protected]

www.KevinMast.com

Kevin's Youtube Channel

Kevin's Facebook Page

Buy Book for $10

SOURCE Kevin Mast

