ManyChat Partners with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to Educate Public about COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ManyChat , the number one Chat Marketing platform, has partnered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to assist with educating the public about COVID-19. The partnership simplifies conversations related to the pandemic, using Messenger from Facebook to automate the sharing of educational materials, including updates and preventative tips. The chat includes materials related to:

How to prevent getting sick

COVID-19 symptoms and what to do if you experience them

Guidance on face coverings and how to make your own

How to disinfect your home and frequently touched surfaces

"CDC appreciates technology companies' support to amplify COVID-19 prevention messages nationwide," said Carol Y. Crawford, Chief of the Digital Media Branch at CDC. "During these challenging times, it is meaningful that CDC recommendations are shared through a wide variety of communication channels."

This comes on the heels of ManyChat's partnership with Messenger to help scale COVID-19 efforts. Since inception, the conversations have helped many people navigate through COVID-19.

"ManyChat is humbled to be a part of this initiative with CDC, and we are incredibly thankful for the tireless work they are doing to help stop the spread," said Mike Yan, ManyChat CEO and Co-Founder. "We are hopeful that the ongoing education efforts will save lives and help flatten the curve."

For more information click here, or to access the CDC's COVID-19 Messenger experience, click here .

About ManyChat

ManyChat helps eCommerce, marketing agencies, and businesses grow by combining Messenger, SMS, and email to engage with customers through the right channel at the right time. With billions of people across the world now using Chat to communicate, over one million businesses use ManyChat's Chat Marketing platform to instantly connect with customers. ManyChat was founded in 2015 and is based in San Francisco with venture funding from Bessemer Venture Partners. Learn more at www.manychat.com or follow the company on Facebook , Messenger , Instagram , or Twitter .

Disclaimer: CDC's use of ManyChat does not imply the endorsement of ManyChat or its services.

