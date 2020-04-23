ManyChat Partners with Messenger from Facebook to Help Scale COVID-19 Efforts

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ManyChat, the number one Chat Marketing platform, has partnered with Messenger from Facebook to connect the public to government health organizations and UN health agencies actively supporting COVID-19 response efforts. ManyChat is offering free Pro upgrades for the duration of the crisis and has built specific templates to help these health organizations effectively share timely and accurate information with citizens around the globe.

This free program, designed to scale the response to the crisis, will help automate responses to commonly asked questions and speed up response times, alleviating excessive hold times with state and federal call centers. ManyChat is showing these government health organizations and UN health agencies how to share important updates with their audience effectively, and how to seamlessly transition from automated conversations to chatting with a live person when necessary.

"At ManyChat, we understand how important timely, factual information is. Especially now, more than ever, we need to be vigilant about the information we share and receive," said Mike Yan, ManyChat CEO and Co-Founder. "If we all work together, we can combat COVID-19, which is why it was so important to participate in this initiative with Messenger."

"We're grateful that ManyChat has joined our efforts to help government health organizations during this time," said Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, VP of Platform Partnerships. "Delivering accurate information to people about COVID-19 is critical and ManyChat's participation will help ensure these health organizations will be able to effectively reach their audiences when it's most needed."

ManyChat is one of more than 30 companies supporting these global health organizations, including public international organizations, central regional/municipal and local government entities, and central government administrations. For more information about these efforts, please click here and here.

About ManyChat

ManyChat helps eCommerce, marketing agencies, and businesses grow by combining Facebook Messenger, SMS, and email to engage with customers through the right channel at the right time. With billions of people across the world now using Chat to communicate, over one million businesses use ManyChat's Chat Marketing platform to instantly connect with customers. ManyChat was founded in 2015 and is based in San Francisco with venture funding from Bessemer Venture Partners. Learn more at www.manychat.com or follow the company on Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, or Twitter.

