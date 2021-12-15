SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Maono released a new wireless mic system, WM820-A2 compact 2-person mic system best for vlogging, interviewing, recording, and live streaming. It's advantageous when doing a two-person interview since the system has two individual transmitters with separate channels for a crystal clear, uninterrupted audio experience. In addition, the wireless operation makes it super convenient for everyone. Without much ado, let's look at what this wireless microphone has to offer.

Transmitter and Receiver Interfaces and Buttons

Maono Releases the Compact 2-Person Wireless Mic–WM820-A2

The Maono WM820-A2 wireless microphone system has two units of transmitters with built-in microphones. Each unit also features a 3.5mm TRS mic input, where you can connect the lav microphones provided in the pack or any other desired microphones. It also has a USB-C charging port, a power on/off button, and a mute button.

A single receiver unit captures recorded audio from both transmitters. It features a 3.5mm TRS output and a 3.5mm TRS headphone output. There is a USB-C input for charging, a power on/off button, and a voice+, and a voice–control for adjusting mic gain.

Recording audio with the Maono WM820-A2 is super easy and fuss-free. Equipped with three cables included; a TRS-TRS audio cable for the camera, a TRS-TRRS audio cable for the phone, and a USB-A to USB-C 1-3 splitter charging cable. You can immediately start recording out of the box.

Battery and Range

In each transmitter and receiver, there is a built-in, chargeable 350mAh battery that can last up to 6 hours, which meets the demands in most application scenarios. The best part is that you can charge the system with a portable power bank while in use.

Like many other electronic devices, the system operates on a 2.4GHz WiFi frequency for transmission. When it comes to transmission range, one of the most critical radio system parameters, Maono WM820-A2 offers a 50m(164ft) transmission range in an open field. When there are physical obstructions, the range is reduced to 30m(98ft). It's particularly suitable for outdoor vlog shootings, especially where you want to capture live moments, such as the natural sound of the birds singing or the wind blowing, and getting all the outdoor energy and sincerity.

Dimensions

Each transmitter and receiver is small and compact, measuring only 45mm x 45mm x 17mm. Its belt clip design provides excellent flexibility to clip the transmitters on clothes and mount the receiver on a camera or other mobile devices. This way, users feel more comfortable moving around without worrying about dropping any unit.

Price and Availability

The Maono WM820-A2 costs just under $150. You can find many other similar wireless microphone systems offering the same accessories and package, but most of them cost more than $200. But Maono is one of the affordable brands out there that give you more than what you pay for. The WM820-A2 wireless mic that they make doesn't look cheap even with the lower price tag. In fact, Maono WM820-A2 provides an excellent system that is no worse than those wireless microphones that are more expensive.

Recommended For

The Maono WM820-A2 is an extremely good choice for audio and visual content developers, YouTubers, vloggers, documentary filmmakers, and reporters. You can easily stream the WM820-A2 on various devices such as PC, Apple devices, Android smartphones, and cameras. It delivers crystal clear and natural audio quality and can transmit up to 50m. Adding up to its convenient compact feature is the built-in and rechargeable battery that can last up to 6 hours of usage for every complete recharge. At the price under $150, Maono WM820-A2 offers excellent audio performance and other standard features that will impress you.

