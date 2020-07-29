Maoyan Enhances its Music Industry Presence via Partnership with Tencent Music Entertainment's Uni Chart

BEIJING, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maoyan Entertainment ("Maoyan" or "the Company") (Hong Kong: 1896), a leading platform providing innovative Internet-empowered entertainment services in China, today announced it will enhance its presence in the music industry by cooperating with Tencent Music Entertainment ("TME"), the leading online music entertainment platform in China, to incorporate Uni Chart, a professional digital music ranking by TME, into the market data and analytics services on the Maoyan Pro App.

Uni Chart, a leading Chinese music ranking launched by TME in 2018, provides a broad range of real-time data from TME's music platforms: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. The Maoyan Pro App will incorporate five sub-charts from Uni Chart, including the movie music video (MV) chart, the movie original sound track (OST) chart, the drama MV chart, the drama OST chart and the variety show OST chart. OSTs and MVs are important promotion tools for movies, dramas and variety shows to reach out to their audiences. With the incorporation of Uni Chart, the Maoyan Pro App will provide users with real-time updates and weekly analytics on movie/drama OST and MV data, helping content distributors and producers monitor market feedback and optimize promotional decision-making.

The Maoyan Pro App has become a one-stop platform to meet promotion and distribution demands in the entertainment industry. Players along the entertainment industry value chain can access the Maoyan Pro App and get comprehensive and multi-dimensional data and analytics to monitor and optimize decision-making in content production and distribution.

The partnership with TME represents a deepening of the cooperation between Maoyan and Tencent Group since their strategic alliance was launched in July last year. The partnership between Maoyan and TME follows partnerships between Maoyan and Tencent Pictures to build an advanced movie promotion and distribution system in China, and between Maoyan and Tencent Video to develop China's leading and comprehensive entertainment consumption platform.

Besides incorporating music charts, Maoyan and TME are also cooperating at the product level. Users can directly access a movie's OST collection and play all OSTs on the movie's content page within the Maoyan App. Users will also be able to browse movie information and purchase movie tickets on TME music platforms in the future. Combining Maoyan's movie and drama resources with TME's music resources is the first phase of the tie-up between Maoyan and TME, which will continue to expand to cover products, data and marketing.

The partnership between Maoyan and TME is another landmark in Maoyan's comprehensive growth strategy. Starting from the movie industry, Maoyan has expanded along the entertainment industry value chain and provided comprehensive services for movies, dramas, live performances, entertainment media, videos, short videos, music, etc.

"Maoyan is opening up its platform capabilities to its strategic shareholder Tencent and other partners to drive and promote the growth of the entertainment market together," said Zheng Zhihao, CEO of Maoyan at the company's comprehensive growth strategy press conference in July last year.

