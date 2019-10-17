Maoyan Helped Boost National Day Holiday Box Office to Record High

BEIJING, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maoyan Entertainment ("Maoyan" or "the Company") (Hong Kong: 1896), a leading platform providing innovative Internet-empowered entertainment services in China, flexed its muscles and used its platform advantages and marketing resources to support movie promotion campaigns during the week-long National Day holiday, which helped set a box office record.

During China's National Day holiday (October 1 to 7), the country's total box office reached RMB4.38 billion (US$617 million), a new record for this holiday and an increase of 129% over the same period last year, according to Maoyan data.

About 116 million movie tickets were sold during the holiday, up 115.9% year over year. That makes it the third seven-day break period with more than 100 million movie tickets sold, following the Spring Festival breaks in 2019 and 2018.

The top-grossing movies at the box office during the holiday were "My People, My Country", "The Captain" and "The Climbers". The box office revenues for "My People, My Country" were RMB2.2 billion in the first eight days and reached RMB2.66 billion by October 16.

With the boost from the record high revenues during the National Day holiday, the total box office in China this year amounted to RMB53.639 billion (US$7.55 billion) through October 16.

As a comprehensive platform servicing the entire entertainment industry in China, Maoyan has leveraged its large user base, valuable data insights and extensive media resources to launch promotion campaigns for movies during the holiday, helping to drive box office growth.

For its WeChat mini program, Maoyan designed a new front page for the holiday and launched a series of promotional activities, such as inviting friends with discount movie tickets, flash sales of movie products, group purchases to win new iPhones, and red envelopes from movie stars. Maoyan also had a new function available that let users invite friends, and to select seats for them.

Maoyan cooperated with Meituan app and Dianping app to promote movies through front-page displays, pop-up ads and banners. Maoyan also designed appealing promotional events to stimulate users' interests in movies through Meituan's various life service scenarios.

For Baidu, TikTok, Toutiao and QQ apps, Maoyan's mini programs make it easier to purchase movie tickets. Users can directly access Maoyan's ticket purchasing page through push displays, pop-ups and searching.

Maoyan's influential media matrix also contributed to promoting movies during the holiday. Movie trailers and short videos for "My People, My Country", "The Captain" and "The Climbers" generated more than 600 million playbacks. An exclusive interview with actor Du Jiang, who starred in "My People, My Country", brought 70 million views across different media platforms, as well as 2.1 million "likes" on TikTok. The interview with "The Climbers" star Zhang Yi had over 40 million playbacks on TikTok with 1.2 million "likes".

With five key platform pillars, including online ticketing platform, products and services platform, data platform, marketing platform and funding platform, Maoyan is making efforts to become a leading platform servicing the entire entertainment industry in China.

