Maoyan Mini-Program Users Exceed 350 Million

BEIJING, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maoyan Entertainment ("Maoyan" or "the Company") (Hong Kong: 1896), a leading platform providing innovative Internet-empowered entertainment services in China, announced that its mini-program ecosystem has surpassed 350 million users, making it the leading player in China's entertainment industry by that metric.

Maoyan has established a mini-program ecosystem across multiple internet platforms. It has more than 280 million users of its WeChat mini program, and more than 70 million users from mini programs on other platforms, including Toutiao, TikTok, Baidu, and Mobile QQ.

In addition to providing ticketing and information services for movies, live performances and sporting events, Maoyan's mini programs can also meet users' social, search and entertainment needs and provide users with rich features and a superior experience.

Maoyan's mini-program ecosystem is an important component of Maoyan's comprehensive entertainment marketing platform, which integrates extensive online and offline resources. The online resources include Maoyan's online access portals, its mini programs, and the Maoyan Video MCN (Multi-Channel Network) matrix. Maoyan's six online access portals cover WeChat, QQ, Meituan, Dianping, Maoyan App, and Gewara. Maoyan Video MCN's KOL matrix has attracted more than 300 million fans. Its offline resources include 9,500 cinemas nationwide and more than one million marketing channels and venues in over 400 downtown commercial districts in 130 cities across the country.

In 2019, Maoyan's entertainment marketing platform conducted promotion campaigns for many movies, such as "Kill Mobile", "Pegasus", "P Storm", and "My Best Summer". Maoyan also provided customized marketing services for some famous brands, including Mars Group, JD, TikTok, Buick, Tiffany, Chanel, and KFC.

Maoyan launched its comprehensive strategy in July last year to serve the entire entertainment industry in China. With five pillar platforms, including online ticketing platform, products and services platform, data platform, marketing platform, and funding platform, Maoyan aims to further expand along the entertainment industry value chain and provide comprehensive services for movies, live performances, TV shows, videos, short videos, media, music, and artist/KOL management.

About Maoyan Entertainment

Maoyan Entertainment (Hong Kong: 1896) is a leading platform providing innovative Internet-empowered entertainment services in China. Since its inception, Maoyan has grown from an online movie ticketing service provider to an innovative one-stop platform for entertainment services. Maoyan has a comprehensive strategy to become a leading platform servicing the entire entertainment industry in China. The upgraded strategy is supported by five key platform pillars: online ticketing platform, products and services platform, data platform, marketing platform, and funding platform.

