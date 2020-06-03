Maoyan: Nearly 90% of China Movie Lovers Are Eager to Return to Cinemas

BEIJING, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maoyan Entertainment ("Maoyan" or "the Company") (Hong Kong: 1896), a leading platform providing innovative Internet-empowered entertainment services in China, found in its latest market survey that nearly 90% of China's movie lovers are eager to return to cinemas when they reopen, and 70% said they believe June would be an appropriate time to do so.

Following two market surveys in February and March, Maoyan Research Institute conducted its third survey at the end of May to learn the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and people's willingness to return to movie theaters after reopening. According to this latest survey, the portion of movie lovers keen to return to cinemas rose to 88% in May, up from 72% in March, and 54% in February.

Key Findings:

About 88% of respondents in May were eager to return to cinemas when they reopen, up from 72% in March and 54% in February.

As to the timing for a return to cinemas, about 70% of respondents said they believed June would be appropriate.

About 80% of respondents have already resumed normal work routines at their offices, and 13% were working on rotating shifts or working from home.

About 73% of respondents said they were paying attention to news on the reopening of cinemas, and 77% were interested in learning about upcoming movie releases.

Returning to normal lives

According to the survey, about 80% of respondents have fully resumed normal work routines at their offices, up from 66% in March. About 13% of respondents were working on rotating shifts or working from home, and the remaining 6% have not returned to work, or have lost their jobs.

Resumption of normal work Percentage of total respondents March May Fully resumed normal work routines 66% 80% Working on rotating shifts or working from home 26% 13% Haven't returned to work/lost jobs 8% 6%

In terms of offline leisure and entertainment activities, about 78% of respondents said they have already resumed 70% or more of their normal shopping activities, about 75% said they have resumed 70% or more of their dining and eating-out activities, and the portion of respondents who have resumed 70% or above of travel activities has risen to 48%.

The resumption rate of offline leisure and

entertainment activities Percentage of total respondents Shopping Dining Travel 70% or above 78% 75% 48% Between 40% and 60% 14% 17% 28% 30% or under 7% 6% 16% Not sure/don't know 1% 2% 9%

Willingness to return to cinemas

According to the survey, in May, respondents watched six movies on average at home through online streaming platforms, the same as in March.

With the containment of the pandemic, people's willingness to return to cinemas has been on the rise. About 88% of respondents were eager to return to cinemas after they reopen, up from 72% in the March survey.

Willingness to go to cinemas Percentage of total respondents March May Much more eager to go to cinemas 34% 55% Eager to go to cinemas 38% 33% Neutral 18% 11% Not that eager to go to cinemas 7% 1% No intention at all 3% N/A

About 73% of respondents said they were paying attention to news on the reopening of cinemas in the country, up from 62% in March.

News on cinemas reopening Percentage of total respondents March May Pay close attention 25% 38% Pay attention 37% 35% Neutral 26% 20% Do not pay attention 9% 5% Not interested 3% 1%

As to the timing for returning to cinemas, about 70% of respondents believed June was suitable for returning to cinemas.

Suitability of returning to cinemas in June Percentage Very suitable to return to cinemas 32% Suitable to return to cinemas 38% Neutral 23% Not that suitable to return to cinemas 6% Not suitable at all 1%

When asked about their willingness to return to cinemas in June if they reopen, 71% of respondents said they would like to go to cinemas as soon as they reopen, while 13% said they would go after others go first, and 9% indicated that they would go to cinemas after more people go.

Willingness to return to cinemas in June if they reopen Percentage Return as soon as cinemas reopen 71% After others go first 13% When more people go to cinemas 9% Wait for a while after the official announcement on

complete containment of the COVID-19 pandemic 7%

Interested in movie releases

The portion of respondents who were interested in learning about upcoming movie releases has risen to 77% in May from 55% in March.

News on upcoming movie releases Percentage of total respondents March May Pay close attention 24% 41% Pay attention 31% 36% Neutral 30% 16% Do not pay attention 12% 5% Not interested 3% 1%

According to the survey, comedy, sci-fi, action, suspense and animated movies were among the most-wanted movie genres after cinemas reopen.

Most interested movie genres to watch in June Percentage Comedy 29% Sci-fi 14% Action 9% Suspense 8% Animation 7% Drama 5% Romance 5% Fantasy 5%

When cinemas reopen, about 51% of respondents preferred to watch new releases in IMAX and Dolby theaters.

Movies and theaters to choose in June Percentage New releases in IMAX and Dolby theaters 51% New releases in regular theaters 31% Classic movies in IMAX and Dolby theaters with discount tickets 14% Classic movies in regular theaters with discount tickets 3%

When asked about with whom they plan to go to cinemas, 30% of respondents said they would like to go together with family members, while 25% would go with friends.

With whom to going to cinemas Percentage Family members (spouse/children/parents/other family members) 30% Friends/colleagues/classmates 25% Boyfriend/girlfriend 22% Going alone 22%

The survey was conducted by Maoyan Research Institute at the end of May. Users who purchased movie tickets on Maoyan's platform were targeted and 1,548 responses were collected for the survey.

