Maoyan's Media Matrix Attracts Enormous Followers and Traffic

BEIJING, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maoyan Entertainment ("Maoyan" or "the Company") (Hong Kong: 1896), a leading platform providing innovative Internet-empowered entertainment services in China, has developed an influential entertainment media matrix with more than 190 million followers in China, which has become a powerful and valuable marketing resource for the entertainment industry.

Maoyan's entertainment media matrix covers major media, short video and social platforms in China, including Weibo, WeChat, TikTok, Kuaishou and Toutiao. Its official self-media accounts, including Maoyan Movie, Maoyan Big Star and Maoyan Troupe, have total average daily views of more than 100 million, and were ranked among top 20 entertainment media accounts by TikTok in July.

With rich entertainment resources and strong media operation capability, Maoyan's media matrix has achieved fast growth and generated massive traffic and exposure. It has become an important part of Maoyan's marketing platform to serve the entertainment industry in China.

Maoyan Movie promotes movies with short videos and has average daily views of over 25 million. It has more than 3 million followers on the TikTok platform. For the summer hit Chinese animation movie "Ne Zha", Maoyan Movie produced several short videos, which generated more than 120 million views with 5.5 million "likes" within one week. Many movies have selected Maoyan Movie as the top partner for promotions on TikTok. Another example is Marvel's superhero movie "Spider-Man: Far From Home". Maoyan Movie created a series of short videos for the movie and achieved more than 150 million playbacks with 8 million "likes".

Maoyan Big Star focuses on interviews with celebrities. With exposure on the Maoyan app, TikTok, Kuaishou, Weibo and QQ Music, Maoyan Big Star has become a prepared media outlet for celebrities in the country. Its recent interview with popular star Li Xian and related content generated more than 300 million views.

Maoyan Troupe provides trailers and anecdotes for TV and web series and shows. Its average daily views have exceeded 30 million.

Besides its official self-media accounts, Maoyan's media matrix also includes influential KOL accounts to provide diversified entertainment content. "Youzhixiaowan" was originally the account of a reporter with Maoyan Big Star. With interesting celebrity content, the account has quickly built up its follower base and become an influential KOL on TikTok with more than 1.8 million followers.

As one of Maoyan's pillar platforms to serve the entire entertainment industry, its marketing platform integrates online and offline resources to effectively reach the target audience. Besides the media matrix, its online resources also include Maoyan's online access portals, mini programs and its online entertainment community. Maoyan's mini program on WeChat has more than 200 million users, and its online entertainment community has more than 160 million votes by users. Its offline resources cover 9,500 cinemas, 460 colleges and over 400 downtown commercial districts in 130 cities across the country.

Maoyan Entertainment (Hong Kong: 1896) is a leading platform providing innovative Internet-empowered entertainment services in China. Since its inception, Maoyan has grown from an online movie ticketing service provider to an innovative one-stop platform for entertainment services. Maoyan has a comprehensive strategy to become a leading platform servicing the entire entertainment industry in China. The upgraded strategy is supported by five key platform pillars: online ticketing platform, products and services platform, data platform, marketing platform and funding platform.

