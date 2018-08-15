Map Business Online Includes a Comprehensive Library of Census Bureau Demographic Data

CORNISH, Maine, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SpatialTEQ Inc., publisher of North America's fastest growing business mapping software, announces the release of its final 2018 update to its growing library of Demographic Data. Www.MapBusinessOnline.com is a cloud-based affordable business mapping software used by a wide variety of large and small businesses to visualize customers, conduct sales territory mapping, and build advanced market analysis.

Map Business Online demographic data being applied to a sales and marketing business map. A Map Business Online business map in process, accessing the USA Economic Census Data.

Map Business Online Demographic Data has been updated to include USA Economic Census Data (ECD) for the year 2016. This additional demographic data category lists industry type with the corresponding number of establishments, payroll estimates, and employee counts per geographic area of interest. ECD data is searchable by county while other demographic data layers are searchable by all administrative jurisdictions. The 2016 USA Economic Census Data is another powerful demographic data enhancement to the Map Business Online library of demographic data, perfect for sales and marketing analysis. More economic data will be added in 2019.

Map Business Online demographic data is available for the U.S.A., Canada, and U.K. coverage areas (the ECD release is USA only.) The U.S.A. Census Bureau data categories include detailed layers searchable by Census tract, city, congressional district, county, MSA, state, and ZIP code (3 and 5 digits). Demographic data is listed for years 2010 through 2018. General demographic categories include:

Population by age, education, ethnicity, gender, income, marital status

Economic data by business type, annual payroll, employees, and number of establishments

Households & family data by gender, income, marital status

Housing units by owned or rented

Consumer expenditure estimates

Occupation & employment status

Travel times

Third party projected demographic data estimates are included in the USA library for years 2017 and 2018 of the demographic category options. Total years provided are 2010 to 2018. Map Business Online supports demographic data layers for the USA, Canada, and the UK.

