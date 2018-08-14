Map Entertainment, Inc. Announces Launch Date For State-Of-The-Art Law Firm Website For Nationally Recognized Class Action Attorney Timothy L. Miles

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MAP Entertainment, Inc. ("MAP"), a San Diego based high-tech film and digital media production company and recognized leader in the entertainment industry founded by highly respected writer/director/producer Alain J. Raymond, has set a launch date for Wednesday, August 15, 2018 for a state-of-the art website specifically tailored for shareholders, developed for nationally recognized class action attorney Timothy L. Miles of Hendersonville, Tennessee. Mr. Miles focuses his practice almost exclusively on representing shareholders in securities fraud class actions, shareholder derivative actions and corporate mergers and acquisitions class actions. The address for the website is www.timmileslaw.com. Those within the legal industry who have seen the demo for the website have applauded it for the wealth of information it contains, its well-planned information architecture, well-formatted content that is easy to scan, fast load times, effective navigation, contrasting color scheme, mobile capability, and in particular, the entry page which displays a Martindale-Hubbell® AV Preeminent® Rating Video based on Mr. Miles' AV Preeminent status.

Timothy L. Miles, Esq., Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Alain J. Raymond, founder of MAP Entertainment, Inc.

Mr. Miles stated he could not been any more pleased and is very excited about the website. "As you can tell from the site and Mr. Raymond's numerous other accomplishments in the film industry, he is extremely intelligent, creative, hard-working and a perfectionist." Mr. Miles thinks so highly of Mr. Raymond and the company he has driven to a recognized leading in the entertainment industry, he represents Mr. Raymond and MAP in regards to, among other things, the upcoming production of "BlackSteel," a feature inspired by the prowess of the original Black Aces: Herb Carnegie (The best black hockey player to never play in the NHL), Ossie Carnegie (Herb's brother) and Manny McIntyre. BlackSteel is set to be a blockbuster according to those few individuals with extensive knowledge of the film industry who have read the script.

Any shareholders who believe their investments may have been impacted by unlawful activity should visit the website once it has launched, and until then, may contact Mr. Miles toll-free at 855-TIM-MLAW or by email at tmiles@timmileslaw.com. Anyone wishing to contact MAP concerning BlackSteel, a website or any of the other services offered by MAP including corporate and music videos and LOS photography may contact Mr. Raymond at 619-328-8975.

About Timothy L. Miles

Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association; AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® in Securities Law, Litigation and Class Actions (2014-2018); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2017); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for 2017 & 2018 (Avvo).

About MAP Entertainment, Inc.

MAP Entertainment, Inc., a respected leading in the entertainment industry, is a full-service, independent production company focused on producing creatively rich new film and digital media of the highest quality and a respected leader in the entertainment industry. The company's other services include website design, corporate and music videos and LOS photography.

Contact:

Timothy L. Miles, Esq.



Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles



124 Shiloh Ridge



Hendersonville, TN 37075



Telephone: (855) TIM-MLAW (855-846-6529)



Email: 200121@email4pr.com

MAP Entertainment, Inc.



Alain J. Raymond



6353 El Cajon Blvd Ste. 124 #567



San Diego, CA 92115



Telephone: 619-328-8975



Email: 200121@email4pr.com



www.mapentertainment.com



Instagram: @mapentertainmentstudios



FB: @mapentertainment

SOURCE The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles and MAP Entertainment, Inc.

