MAP Strategies and Helios Visions Announce Strategic Partnership

CHICAGO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new partnership between a leading aerial data collection company and a construction code compliance firm will provide clients of both organizations with strategic scale to accomplish challenging projects quickly and efficiently. MAP Strategies and Helios Visions aerial data collection firm announce today a strategic partnership between the two innovative organizations.

MAP Strategies (MAPS) has been a compliance partner for dozens of real estate developers and architects in Chicago for six years, helping them save frustration, time, and money getting their projects through various approval processes. Now, MAPS is taking its compliance services – for accessibility and construction codes – nationwide.

"The extensive experience of MAP Strategies in zoning and planning, code consulting, and permit management makes MAPS the ideal strategic partner for Helios Visions to efficiently integrate drone services into earlier stages of the building development process, saving clients time and money," said Ted Parisot, CMO & Co-Founder of Helios Visions.

Helios Visions is a leading drone services company that provides facade inspection services and collects geospatial data for clients in the CRE and AEC industries. Helios Visions enables access to real-time insights to make data-based decisions that reduce project costs and simplify project planning and management.

Heather Morrison, CEO & President, MAP Strategies & MAP Studio on the strategic partnership: "MAPS and Helios Visions' strategic partnership brings both organization's unique blend of code consulting and analysis services to real estate developers and designers throughout the United States."

This strategic partnership provides a wide range of clients from real estate developers and designers to building owners and managers a specialized combination of code consulting and drone inspection services.

About Helios Visions

Helios Visions is a safety-oriented drone services company specializing in drone mapping, aerial data collection, and recently became the first drone services company in Chicago to receive an FAA waiver to fly over people. Helios Visions is a member of the CompTIA Drone Advisory Council and is fully compliant with FAA UAS/drone regulations with an extensive portfolio of successful client projects. Additional information call Ted Parisot +1 (312) 999-0071, visit the Helios Visions Website or email [email protected]

About MAP Strategies

MAP Strategies (MAPS) is an architectural compliance and management firm with an innovative approach to reduce the time and stress of permitting and licensing. We are a dynamic collaboration between highly experienced leadership and a well-respected team of design professionals, former city officials, permit expediters, and code and legal experts in all disciplines. MAPS is a WBE Certified consulting firm. For More Information please call: (312) 345-MAPS (6277) visit the MAP Strategies Website map-strategies.com or email: [email protected]

