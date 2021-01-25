Mapfre Colombia selects the Agritask Platform to empower its crop-insurance business with data-driven analytics and digital claim management tools

BOGOTA, Colombia and TEL-AVIV, Israel, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapfre Colombia, a subsidiary of Mapfre Re, the Spanish giant (re)insurer with offices in 19 countries and annual gross written premium of c. euro 28bn in 2019, has announced today that it selected the Agritask analytics and operations platform to enhance its risk monitoring and claim management processes of its agriculture business. Agritask is a leading developer of an agronomic operations platform with clients in 5 continents ranging from food & beverage to financial services businesses. It will support MAPRE Colombia in monitoring and assessing risk associated with a range of crops through remote-sensing techniques, utilize satellite imagery to build consistent claim management protocols and provide notifications and insights to MAPRE's clients in real-time.

MAPFRE Colombia will use the Agritask platform to provide precision technological solutions, specifically dynamic risk assessments.

César Martínez Cardozo, Senior Manager at MAPRE Colombia, commented: "At MAPFRE Colombia, we believe that technology and data will play a fundamental role in the growing agricultural insurance business, both in individual and massive schemes. Our objective is to strengthen relations with the country's farmers, especially with the smaller ones, for whom the incorporation of this type of technology will encourage the insurance culture and the confidence to protect their investments."

Moreover, he added: "In recent months, MAPFRE Colombia has been working hand in hand with Agritask experts, developing a platform that responds to the conditions of local production systems and ratifies MAPFRE's image as a Leading Company in this field. This is obtained thanks to Agritask's experience in real-time monitoring of high-value crops, as it will be with bananas in the first phase."

Dr. Rom Aviv, Managing Director - Head of Insurance of Agritask, commented: "We are truly proud on the expansion of our footprint in Latin America through the addition of such a highly valuable client as MAPRE Colombia. We are confident that our robust platform designed and built by a multi-disciplinary team of experts comprising agronomists, meteorologists, actuaries, claim specialists and technologists will add strong value to their business and clients. We will continue working hard and deploy resources to excel and achieve our goal to be the world's leading platform for the entire agricultural insurance value chain."

About Agritask

Agritask is a holistic ag-operations platform, designed to enable fact-based decision making for agricultural businesses. It is successfully deployed in more than 30 countries, with a broad spectrum of clients ranging from large growers, multi-farm corporations, private equity managers, ag-buyers, food conglomerates, ag-financing, and insurance companies, to governments and NGOs.

For crop insurance, Agritask enables the offering of personalized and rigorous insurance products, with a capacity to serve millions of smallholders in one project. The system helps register and map small farms, obtain field data, then use their locations to correlate secondary data such as satellite or weather at a high resolution, to the level of each small plot. This creates a dynamic database to assess risks, design targeted insurance products, and monitor crop performance remotely through the season. Its ability to do so at scale is supported by remote sensing and geographical capabilities, including satellite-based auto-crop and plot detection models, crop health monitoring, and damage assessment post-certain natural events.

For media inquiries only, please contact Lilach Bar-Tal at [email protected] and [email protected]

http://www.agritask.com

About Mapfre Colombia

MAPFRE is a global insurer present on the five continents and with business in more than one hundred countries. It is the benchmark company in the Spanish insurance market, the leading multinational insurance group in Latin America. It has more than 38,400 employees worldwide, more than 5,500 offices and around 80,000 intermediaries.

Since landing in Colombia, more than 30 years ago, it has guaranteed the tranquility of Colombians, assuming risks with a clear vocation for service, permanence, and stability, supported by large investments in technology, infrastructure, and social development.

https://www.mapfre.com.co/seguros-co/

SOURCE Agritask; Mapfre Colombia

Related Links

https://www.mapfre.com.co/seguros-co/

