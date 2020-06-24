Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Announces Results of Vote For Election of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. reports that at its Annual Meeting of shareholders on June 24, 2020 there were 528 shareholders voting in person and by proxy holding in total 104,396,595 Voting Common Shares, being 84.27% of the total number of Voting Common Shares outstanding.

Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management proxy circular dated May 8, 2020 were elected directors of the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting.

The results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Names of Directors Number of

Shares Voted

For Percentage of

Shares Voted

For Number of

Shares

Withheld from

Voting Percentage of

Shares

Withheld from

Voting W.E. Aziz 103,291,844 99.17% 869,742 0.83% W.G. Beattie 103,286,626 99.16% 874,960 0.84% R.G. Close 103,978,156 99.82% 183,430 0.18% J.M. Fraser 103,889,781 99.74% 271,805 0.26% T.D. Hockey 104,027,680 99.87% 133,906 0.13% J.A. Lederer 103,809,635 99.66% 351,951 0.34% K.N. Lemon 104,120,249 99.96% 40,944 0.04% J.W.F. McCain 104,115,176 99.96% 46,410 0.04% M.H. McCain 103,356,010 99.23% 805,576 0.77% C.M. Stephenson 104,072,957 99.91% 88,629 0.09%











All other resolutions at the meeting were successfully approved by shareholders including the reappointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Corporation. The advisory resolution on Maple Leaf Foods' approach to executive compensation, as detailed in the Management Information Circular, was accepted with 98.30% of votes in favour. A full report on voting results will be posted under Maple Leaf Foods' profile at www.sedar.com.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. is a producer of food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.™, LightlifeTM, Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ and Swift®. Maple Leaf employs approximately 13,000 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MFI.

