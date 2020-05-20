Maple Leaf Foods Management Information Circular Now Available

TSX : MFI

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (the "Company") today announced that it has filed its 2020 notice of annual meeting of shareholders and management information circular and copies are now available online at www.mapleleaffoods.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The annual meeting is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in a virtual-only format. In keeping with the Company's commitment to take all prudent precautions to ensure the health and well-being of its employees, clients, shareholders, communities and other stakeholders in the context of COVID-19, the Company will not be hosting the meeting in person, but shareholders will be able to join the meeting online, ask questions and vote online in real time by following the instructions provided in the circular.

The circular contains important information about the Company's annual meeting, including the election of directors and the appointment of the Company's auditor, as well as a detailed description of the Company's approach to executive compensation, a report on governance and an update regarding legal matters. Shareholders are encouraged to review the circular and vote by proxy as early as possible to ensure their shares are represented at the meeting.

This year, in accordance with securities laws, the Company is using "Notice and Access" to deliver the circular and related meeting materials by providing Shareholders with notice of their availability and access to the materials online. The Company has adopted Notice and Access because it allows for the reduction of printed paper materials which is consistent with the Company's sustainability goals and its commitment to reduce its environmental footprint.

Please see below for relevant document links.

Management Information Circular: https://www.mapleleaffoods.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Maple-Leaf-Foods-2020-Management-Information-Circular.pdf

Notice and Access Letter: https://www.mapleleaffoods.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Maple-Leaf-Foods-2020-Notice-and-Access.pdf

2020 AGM User Guide: https://www.mapleleaffoods.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Maple-Leaf-Foods-2020-AGM-User-Guide.pdf

We encourage shareholders and other interested parties to check our website at www.mapleleaffoods.com for additional information about the meeting.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. is a producer of food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.™, LightlifeTM, Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ and Swift®. Maple Leaf employs approximately 13,000 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MFI.

