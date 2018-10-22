Maple Leaf Foods Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

TSX: MFI

www.mapleleaffoods.com

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX: MFI) today reported its financial results for the third quarter, September 30, 2018.

Sales growth in the value-added portfolio offset by lower fresh market values

Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) at 9.3%, with strong commercial performance offset by abnormal market conditions

at 9.3%, with strong commercial performance offset by abnormal market conditions Excellent progress in all growth and strategic initiatives

Subsequent to the quarter, closed Cericola acquisition and announced agreement to purchase VIAU Foods, expanding Maple Leaf's position in premium fresh poultry and cured meats

"It was a challenging period driven by temporary global trade instability, but our performance held up exceptionally well reflecting the strength of our balanced portfolio and commercial momentum in our business," said Michael H. McCain, President and CEO. "These abnormal markets have no impact on our core business strategies or our longer-term financial goals. We are focused on key levers of value creation over time, including our sustainability agenda, our brands, strategic acquisitions and cost reduction."

Financial Highlights

Third quarter sales decreased 3.7% to $874.8 million and Adjusted Earnings per Share(2) decreased 25.6% to $0.29 compared to the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the quarter was 9.3%, while Free Cash Flow(3) decreased to $45.1 million.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, sales decreased 1.7% and Adjusted Earnings per Share decreased 17.7%. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 9.8% while Free Cash Flow was $64.8 million.

Measure(a) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (Unaudited) 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change Sales(b) 874.8 908.4 (3.7)% 2,601.6 2,645.4 (1.7)% Net Earnings 26.6 37.6 (29.3)% 89.4 105.0 (14.9)% Basic Earnings per

Share 0.21 0.29 (27.6)% 0.71 0.81 (12.3)% Adjusted EBITDA

Margin 9.3% 10.6% (130)bps 9.8% 10.9% (110)bps Adjusted Operating

Earnings(4) 51.0 65.2 (21.7)% 161.6 199.2 (18.9)% Adjusted Earnings

per Share 0.29 0.39 (25.6)% 0.93 1.13 (17.7)% Free Cash Flow 45.1 154.3 (70.8)% 64.8 204.2 (68.3)%

(a) All financial measures in millions of dollars except Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Basic and Adjusted Earnings per Share. (b) 2018 sales include the impact of the adoption of new accounting standard IFRS 15 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("IFRS 15"). Refer to note 2(b) of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for further details on the impact of the adoption of new accounting standards. Note: Several items are excluded from the discussions of underlying earnings performance as they are not representative of ongoing operational activities. Refer to the section entitled Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures at the end of this news release for a description and reconciliation of all non-IFRS financial measures.

Sales and Earnings

($ thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Total Sales $ 874,827 $ 908,359 $ 2,601,580 $ 2,645,417 Adjusted

Operating

Earnings $ 51,021 $ 65,152 $ 161,626 $ 199,188 Adjusted

EBITDA

Margin 9.3% 10.6% 9.8% 10.9%

Sales for the third quarter of 2018 decreased 3.7% to $874.8 million or a decrease of 1.6% after adjusting for IFRS15 and acquisitions. The Company benefited from growth in sustainable meat products, improved mix in branded prepared meats and a continued increase in plant protein. However, this positive performance was more than offset by lower fresh market values.

Sales for the first nine months decreased 1.7% to $2,601.6 million or a decrease of 0.1% after adjusting for IFRS15 and acquisitions. The drivers of the decrease are primarily attributed to the factors noted above.

Net earnings for the third quarter decreased to $26.6 million ($0.21 per basic share) compared to $37.6 million ($0.29 per basic share) in the third quarter of 2017. Continued growth in value-added pork and poultry and plant protein was more than offset by adverse underlying market conditions, including heightened volatility in hog prices, and strategic investments in food renovation to support long-term growth and market leadership in the Company's major brands. Third quarter results were also impacted by changes in the fair value of biological assets and derivative contracts, which are excluded in the calculation of Adjusted Operating Earnings below.

For the first nine months, net earnings were $89.4 million ($0.71 per basic share) compared to $105.0 million ($0.81 per basic share). The decrease in net earnings for year to date is consistent with the factors noted above.

Adjusted Operating Earnings decreased to $51.0 million from $65.2 million in the third quarter of 2017. The impact of lower hog prices and strategic investments in food renovation supporting major brand strategies were partially offset by lower input costs in prepared meats, expansion in value-added pork and poultry, plant protein and improved sales mix in branded prepared meats.

Adjusted Operating Earnings in the first nine months was $161.6 million compared to $199.2 million last year. Year to date results were also impacted by challenging market conditions in the pork complex and the other factors noted above.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the third quarter was 9.3% compared to 10.6% the third quarter of 2017. For the first nine months, Adjusted EBITDA Margin decreased to 9.8% from 10.9% consistent with the factors noted above.

Other Matters

On October 24, 2018, the Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.13 per share payable December 28, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 7, 2018. Unless indicated otherwise by the Company at or before the time the dividend is paid, this dividend will be considered an eligible dividend for the purposes of the "Enhanced Dividend Tax Credit System".

Subsequent Event

On October 1, 2018, the Company signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of VIAU Food Products Inc., a privately held company engaged in the production and distribution of Italian cooked, dry-cured and charcuterie meats. The anticipated purchase price is $215.0 million prior to transaction fees, debt settlement, and working capital adjustments. The consideration will consist of $30.0 million in Maple Leaf Food's shares and the balance in cash financed with debt, and is expected to close in late 2018, subject to regulatory review.

Conference Call

An investor presentation related to the Company's third quarter financial results is available at www.mapleleaffoods.com and can be found under Investor Information on the Investors page. A conference call will be held at 2:30 p.m. EDT on October 25, 2018, to review Maple Leaf Foods' third quarter financial results. To participate in the call, please dial 416-340-2216 or 1-800-273-9672. For those unable to participate, playback will be made available an hour after the event at 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053 (Passcode:9669183#).

A webcast presentation of the third quarter financial results will also be available at:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/bfcve233

The Company's full unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website.



Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company uses the following non-IFRS measures: Adjusted Operating Earnings, Adjusted Earnings per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Net (Debt) Cash. Management believes that these non-IFRS measures provide useful information to investors in measuring the financial performance of the Company for the reasons outlined below. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted Operating Earnings

Adjusted Operating Earnings, a non-IFRS measure, is used by Management to evaluate financial operating results. It is defined as earnings before income taxes adjusted for items that are not considered representative of ongoing operational activities of the business and items where the economic impact of the transactions will be reflected in earnings in future periods when the underlying asset is sold or transferred. The table below provides a reconciliation of net earnings as reported under IFRS in the consolidated financial statements of earnings to Adjusted Operating Earnings for the three and nine months ended, as indicated below. Management believes that this basis is the most appropriate on which to evaluate operating results, as they are representative of the ongoing operations of the Company.

($ thousands)

(Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net earnings $ 26,556 $ 37,578 $ 89,399 $ 105,025 Income taxes 9,029 11,939 33,621 38,039 Earnings before income

taxes $ 35,585 $ 49,517 $ 123,020 $ 143,064 Interest expense and

other financing costs 2,274 1,320 5,793 3,892 Other expense (income) 3,346 (12,764) 4,431 (8,928) Restructuring and other

related costs 0 5,627 3,971 17,103 Earnings from

operations $ 41,205 $ 43,700 $ 137,215 $ 155,131 Decrease in the fair value

of biological assets(5) 5,781 20,645 33,134 26,362 Unrealized loss (gain) on

derivative contracts(5) 4,035 807 (8,723) 17,695 Adjusted Operating

Earnings $ 51,021 $ 65,152 $ 161,626 $ 199,188

Adjusted Earnings per Share

Adjusted Earnings per Share, a non-IFRS measure, is used by Management to evaluate financial operating results. It is defined as basic earnings per share and is adjusted on the same basis as Adjusted Operating Earnings. The table below provides a reconciliation of basic earnings per share as reported under IFRS in the consolidated financial statements of earnings to Adjusted Earnings per Share for the three and nine months ended, as indicated below. Management believes this basis is the most appropriate on which to evaluate financial results as they are representative of the ongoing operations of the Company.

($ per share)

(Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Basic earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.29 $ 0.71 $ 0.81 Restructuring and other related costs(6) — 0.03 0.02 0.10 Items included in other(income)

expense not considered representative of

ongoing operations(7) 0.02 (0.06) 0.05 (0.03) Change in the fair value of biological

assets(8) 0.03 0.12 0.19 0.15 Unrealized loss (gain) on

derivative contracts(8) 0.02 — (0.05) 0.10 Adjusted Earnings per Share (9) $ 0.29 $ 0.39 $ 0.93 $ 1.13

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest and income taxes plus depreciation and intangible asset amortization, adjusted for items that are not considered representative of ongoing operational activities of the business, and items where the economic impact of the transactions will be reflected in earnings in future periods when the underlying asset is sold or transferred. The following table provides a reconciliation of net earnings as reported under IFRS in the consolidated financial statements of earnings to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended, as indicated below. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful in assessing the performance of the Company's ongoing operations and its ability to generate cash flows to fund its cash requirements, including the Company's capital investment program.

($ thousands)

(Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net earnings $ 26,556 $ 37,578 $ 89,399 $ 105,025 Income taxes 9,029 11,939 33,621 38,039 Earnings before income taxes $ 35,585 $ 49,517 $ 123,020 $ 143,064 Interest expense and other

financing costs 2,274 1,320 5,793 3,892 Items included in other expense

(income) not considered representative of

ongoing operations(7) 3,002 (10,412) 7,294 (6,573) Restructuring and other related

costs 0 5,627 3,971 17,103 Change in the fair value of

biological assets and unrealized loss on

derivative contracts(8) 9,816 21,452 24,411 44,057 Depreciation and amortization 30,455 28,907 90,733 86,038 Adjusted EBITDA $ 81,132 $ 96,411 $ 255,222 $ 287,581

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow, a non-IFRS measure, is used by Management to evaluate cash flow after investing in the maintenance or expansion of the Company's asset base. It is defined as cash provided by (used in) operations, less additions to long-term assets. The following table calculates Free Cash Flow for the periods indicated below.

($ thousands)

(Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cash provided by

operations $ 90,198 $ 186,107 $ 192,724 $ 283,247 Additions to long-term

assets (45,070) (31,816) (127,971) (79,053) Free Cash Flow $ 45,128 $ 154,291 $ 64,753 $ 204,194

Net (Debt) Cash

The following table reconciles Net (Debt) Cash to amounts reported under IFRS in the Company's consolidated financial statements for the three months ended, as indicated below. The Company calculates Net (Debt) Cash as cash and cash equivalents, less long-term debt and bank indebtedness. Management believes this measure is useful in assessing the amount of financial leverage employed.

($ thousands)

(Unaudited) As at September 30, 2018 2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 109,643 $ 209,850 Current portion of long-term debt 839 794 Long-term debt 174,276 8,494 Total debt $ 175,115 $ 9,288 Net (Debt) Cash $ (65,472) $ 200,562

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains, and the Company's oral and written public communications often contain, "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industries in which the Company operates, as well as beliefs and assumptions made by Management of the Company. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to objectives and goals, in addition to statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions. Specific forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: expectations regarding the use of derivatives, futures and options; the expected use of cash balances; source of funds for ongoing business requirements; capital investments and expectations regarding capital expenditures; acquisitions and potential acquisitions and the expectations regarding acquisitions; expectations regarding the implementation of environmental sustainability initiatives; expectations regarding the adoption of new accounting standards and the impact of such adoption on financial position; expectations regarding pension plan performance and future pension plan liabilities and contributions; expectations regarding levels of credit risk; and expectations regarding outcomes of legal actions. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "will", "plan", "believe", "seek", "estimate", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

In addition, these statements and expectations concerning the performance of the Company's business in general are based on a number of factors and assumptions including, but not limited to: the condition of the Canadian, U.S., and Japanese economies; the rate of exchange of the Canadian dollar to the U.S. dollar, and the Japanese yen; the availability and prices of raw materials, energy and supplies; product pricing; the availability of insurance; the competitive environment and related market conditions; improvement of operating efficiencies; continued access to capital; the cost of compliance with environmental and health standards; no adverse results from ongoing litigation; no unexpected actions of domestic and foreign governments; and the general assumption that none of the risks identified below or elsewhere in this document will materialize. All of these assumptions have been derived from information currently available to the Company, including information obtained by the Company from third-party sources. These assumptions may prove to be incorrect in whole or in part. In addition, actual results may differ materially from those expressed, implied, or forecasted in such forward-looking information, which reflect the Company's expectations only as of the date hereof.

Factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed, implied, or forecasted by forward looking information include, among other things:

risks associated with the Company focusing solely on the protein business;

risks related to the Company's decisions regarding any potential return of capital to shareholders;

risks associated with concentration of production in fewer facilities;

risks associated with the availability of capital;

risks associated with changes in the Company's information systems and processes;

risks associated with cyber threats;

risks posed by food contamination, consumer liability, and product recalls;

risks associated with acquisitions, divestitures, capital expansion projects and integration of new businesses;

impact on pension expense and funding requirements of fluctuations in the market prices of fixed income and equity securities and changes in interest rates;

cyclical nature of the cost and supply of hogs and the competitive nature of the pork market generally;

risks related to the health status of livestock;

impact of a pandemic on the Company's operations;

the Company's exposure to currency exchange risks;

ability of the Company to hedge against the effect of commodity price changes through the use of commodity futures and options;

impact of changes in the market value of the biological assets and hedging instruments;

risks associated with the supply management system for poultry in Canada ;

; risks associated with the use of contract manufacturers;

impact of international events on commodity prices and the free flow of goods;

risks posed by compliance with extensive government regulation;

risks posed by litigation;

impact of changes in consumer tastes and buying patterns;

impact of extensive environmental regulation and potential environmental liabilities;

risks associated with a consolidating retail environment;

risks posed by competition;

risks associated with complying with differing employment laws and practices, the potential for work stoppages due to non-renewal of collective agreements, and recruiting and retaining qualified personnel;

risks associated with pricing the Company's products;

risks associated with managing the Company's supply chain;

risks associated with failing to identify and manage the strategic risks facing the Company; and

impact of changes in International Financial Reporting Standards and other accounting standards that the Company is required to adhere to for regulatory purposes.

The Company cautions the reader that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. These factors are discussed in more detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017, that is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The reader should review such section in detail. Some of the forward-looking information may be considered to be financial outlooks for purposes of applicable securities legislation including, but not limited to, statements concerning future capital expenditures. These financial outlooks are presented to evaluate anticipated future uses of cash flows, and may not be appropriate for other purposes and readers should not assume they will be achieved. The Company does not intend to, and the Company disclaims any obligation to, update any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, or whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Additional information concerning the Company, including the Company's Annual Information Form is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. is a leading consumer protein company, making high quality, innovative products under national brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, SWIFT®, LightlifeTM and Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™. Maple Leaf employs approximately 11,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

Footnote Legend 1. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS measure, is calculated as earnings before interest and income taxes plus depreciation and intangible asset amortization, adjusted for items that are not considered representative of ongoing operational activities of the business, and items where the economic impact of the transactions will be reflected in earnings in future periods when the underlying asset is sold or transferred. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by sales. Please refer to the section entitled Non-IFRS Financial Measures in the Company's 2018 third quarter Management's Discussion and Analysis. 2. Adjusted Earnings per Share, a non-IFRS measure, is used by Management to evaluate financial operating results. It is defined as basic earnings per share and is adjusted on the same basis as Adjusted Operating Earnings. Please refer to the section entitled Non-IFRS Financial Measures in the Company's 2018 third quarter Management's Discussion and Analysis. 3. Free Cash Flow, a non-IFRS measure, is used by Management to evaluate cash flow after investing in the maintenance or expansion of the Company's asset base. It is defined as cash provided by operations, less additions to long-term assets. Please refer to the section entitled Non-IFRS Financial Measures in the Company's 2018 third quarter Management's Discussion and Analysis. 4. Adjusted Operating Earnings, a non-IFRS measure, is used by Management to evaluate financial operating results. It is defined as earnings before income taxes adjusted for items that are not considered representative of ongoing operational activities of the business, and items where the economic impact of the transactions will be reflected in earnings in future periods when the underlying asset is sold or transferred. Please refer to the section entitled Non-IFRS Financial Measures in the Company's 2018 third quarter Management's Discussion and Analysis. 5. Unrealized gains/losses on derivative contracts is reported within cost of sales in the Company's 2018 third quarter unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. For biological assets information, please refer to Note 6 of the Company's 2018 third quarter unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 6. Includes per share impact of restructuring and other related costs, net of tax. 7. Includes acquisition related costs, interest income and gains/losses associated with investment properties, net of tax. 8. Includes per share impact of the change in unrealized losses on derivative contracts and the change in fair value of biological assets, net of tax. 9. May not add due to rounding.

Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets

(In thousands of Canadian dollars) As at September 30,

2018 As at September 30,

2017 As at December 31,

2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)(i) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 109,643 $ 209,850 $ 203,425 Accounts receivable 150,232 131,394 123,968 Notes receivable 26,823 29,008 28,918 Inventories 306,590 279,129 273,365 Biological assets 87,935 86,083 111,735 Prepaid expenses and other assets 17,082 29,508 24,393 $ 698,305 $ 764,972 $ 765,804 Property and equipment 1,152,900 1,087,115 1,116,309 Investment property 5,109 1,901 1,892 Employee benefits 39,658 15,609 9,856 Other long-term assets 8,212 5,749 6,125 Goodwill 666,620 516,857 517,387 Intangible assets 212,278 217,906 215,197 Total assets $ 2,783,082 $ 2,610,109 $ 2,632,570 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accruals $ 308,288 $ 288,813 $ 300,659 Provisions 3,917 14,539 9,335 Current portion of long-term debt 839 794 805 Income taxes payable 11,382 4,408 7,855 Other current liabilities 45,042 29,908 31,597 $ 369,468 $ 338,462 $ 350,251 Long-term debt 174,276 8,494 8,443 Employee benefits 101,427 114,396 117,808 Provisions 8,937 11,337 11,273 Other long-term liabilities 14,771 12,882 12,689 Deferred tax liability 116,044 77,019 80,498 Total liabilities $ 784,923 $ 562,590 $ 580,962 Shareholders' equity Share capital $ 820,588 $ 841,020 $ 835,154 Retained earnings 1,208,848 1,233,903 1,253,035 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,891) (6,443) (9,620) Treasury stock (26,386) (20,961) (26,961) Total shareholders' equity $ 1,998,159 $ 2,047,519 $ 2,051,608 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,783,082 $ 2,610,109 $ 2,632,570

(i) Restated, see Note 17(b) of the Company's 2018 third quarter unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Net Earnings

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share amounts) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (Unaudited) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Sales $ 874,827 $ 908,359 $ 2,601,580 $ 2,645,417 Cost of goods sold 756,245 778,115 2,211,571 2,233,799 Gross margin $ 118,582 $ 130,244 $ 390,009 $ 411,618 Selling, general and administrative expenses 77,377 86,544 252,794 256,487 Earnings before the following: $ 41,205 $ 43,700 $ 137,215 $ 155,131 Restructuring and other related costs — (5,627) (3,971) (17,103) Other (expense) income (3,346) 12,764 (4,431) 8,928 Earnings before interest and income taxes $ 37,859 $ 50,837 $ 128,813 $ 146,956 Interest expense and other financing costs 2,274 1,320 5,793 3,892 Earnings before income taxes $ 35,585 $ 49,517 $ 123,020 $ 143,064 Income taxes 9,029 11,939 33,621 38,039 Net earnings $ 26,556 $ 37,578 $ 89,399 $ 105,025 Earnings per share: Basic earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.29 $ 0.71 $ 0.81 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.29 $ 0.70 $ 0.79 Weighted average number of shares (millions) Basic 124.6 128.1 125.6 129.2 Diluted 126.6 131.4 128.0 132.6

Consolidated Interim Statements of Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net earnings $ 26,556 $ 37,578 $ 89,399 $ 105,025 Other comprehensive income Actuarial gains that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (Net of tax of $4.1 million and $13.4 million; 2017: $6.3 million and $0.1 million) $ 11,542 $ 17,952 $ 38,191 $ 391 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Change in accumulated foreign currency translation adjustment (Net of tax of $0.0 million and $0.0 million; 2017: $0.0 million and $0.0 million) $ (6,330) $ (7,727) $ 12,868 $ (14,912) Change in foreign exchange gains on long-term debt designated as a net investment (Net of tax of $0.1 million and $0.3 million; 2017: $0.0 million and $0.0 million) 604 $ — (2,251) $ — Change in unrealized gains (losses) on cash flow hedges (Net of tax of $0.2 million and $0.7 million; 2017: $0.2 million and $2.4 million) 479 (508) (5,888) 6,850 Total items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss $ (5,247) $ (8,235) $ 4,729 $ (8,062) Total other comprehensive income (loss) $ 6,295 $ 9,717 $ 42,920 $ (7,671) Comprehensive income $ 32,851 $ 47,295 $ 132,319 $ (97,354)

Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Total Equity

Accumulated other

comprehensive income

(loss)(i) (In thousands of Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited) Share

capital Retained

earnings Contributed

surplus Foreign

currency

translation

adjustment Unrealized

gains and

losses on

cash flow

hedges Treasury

stock Total

equity Balance as at December 31, 2017 $ 835,154 $ 1,253,035 $ — $ (11,420) $ 1,800 $ (26,961) $ 2,051,608 Impact of new IFRS standards(iii) — (3,695) — — — — $ (3,695) Net earnings — 89,399 — — — — 89,399 Other comprehensive income (loss)(ii) — 38,191 — 10,617 (5,888) — 42,920 Dividends declared ($0.39 per share) — (49,023) — — — — (49,023) Share-based compensation expense — — 13,785 — — — 13,785 Deferred taxes on share-based compensation — — (1,100) — — — (1,100) Repurchase of shares (30,406) (101,495) (12,685) — — — (144,586) Exercise of stock options 15,840 — — — — — 15,840 Settlement of share-based compensation — (17,564) — — — 10,575 (6,989) Shares purchased by RSU trust — — — — — (10,000) (10,000) Balance as at September 30, 2018 $ 820,588 $ 1,208,848 $ — $ (803) $ (4,088) $ (26,386) $ 1,998,159 Accumulated other

comprehensive income

(loss)(i) (In thousands of Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited) Share

capital Retained

earnings Contributed

surplus Foreign

currency

translation

adjustment Unrealized

gains and

losses on

cash flow

hedges Treasury

stock Total

equity Balance as at December 31, 2016 $ 853,633 $ 1,247,737 $ — $ 2,116 $ (497) $ (14,966) $ 2,088,023 Net earnings — 105,025 — — — — 105,025 Other comprehensive income (loss)(ii) — 391 — (14,912) 6,850 — (7,671) Dividends declared ($0.33 per share) — (42,677) — — — — (42,677) Share-based compensation expense — — 16,508 — — — 16,508 Deferred taxes on share-based compensation — — 3,750 — 3,750 Repurchase of shares (18,543) (47,755) (20,258) — — — (86,556) Exercise of stock options 5,930 — — — — — 5,930 Settlement of share-based compensation — (28,818) — — — 16,005 (12,813) Shares purchased by RSU trust — — — — — (22,000) (22,000) Balance at September 30, 2017 $ 841,020 $ 1,233,903 $ — $ (12,796) $ 6,353 $ (20,961) $ 2,047,519

(i) Items that are or may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss. (ii) Included in other comprehensive income (loss) is the change in actuarial gains and losses that will not be reclassified to profit or loss and has been reclassified to retained earnings. (iii) See Note 2 of the Company's 2018 third quarter unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (Unaudited) 2018 2017 2018 2017 CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN): Operating activities Net earnings $ 26,556 $ 37,578 $ 89,399 $ 105,025 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Change in fair value of biological assets 5,781 20,645 33,134 26,362 Depreciation and amortization 30,467 28,916 90,764 86,066 Share-based compensation 4,547 4,666 13,785 16,508 Deferred income taxes 7,590 11,550 23,250 34,031 Income tax current 1,439 389 10,371 4,008 Interest expense and other financing costs 2,274 1,320 5,793 3,892 Loss (gain) on sale of long-term assets 806 (8,174) 4,638 (8,684) Change in fair value of non-designated derivative financial instruments 3,818 1,088 (8,482) 14,905 Impairment of assets (net of reversals) — 3,776 — 3,776 Change in net pension liability 1,915 5,458 5,520 897 Net income taxes paid (2,154) (2,523) (6,424) (8,888) Interest paid (1,695) (955) (4,334) (2,605) Change in provision for restructuring and other related costs (2,356) 4,177 (6,643) 9,121 Change in derivatives margin (1,702) 12,973 14,583 (1,151) Other (2,014) (5,021) (6,878) (4,938) Change in non-cash working capital 14,926 70,244 (65,752) 4,922 Cash provided by operating activities $ 90,198 $ 186,107 $ 192,724 $ 283,247 Financing activities Dividends paid $ (16,179) $ (14,147) $ (49,023) $ (42,677) Net increase (decrease) in long-term debt 118,110 (666) 162,964 (944) Exercise of stock options — 418 15,840 5,930 Repurchase of shares (68,472) (42,398) (139,416) (153,810) Payment of deferred financing fees (475 (483) (554) (625) Purchase of treasury stock (5,000) (6,000) (10,000) (22,000) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 27,984 $ (63,276) $ (20,189) $ (214,126) Investing activities Additions to long-term assets $ (45,070) $ (31,816) $ (127,971) $ (79,053) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — — (138,380) (199,440) Proceeds from sale of long-term assets 34 14,015 34 15,601 Cash used in investing activities $ (45,036) $ (17,801) $ (266,317) $ (262,892) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 73,146 $ 105,030 $ (93,782) $ (193,771) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 36,497 104,820 203,425 403,621 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 109,643 $ 209,850 $ 109,643 $ 209,850

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mapleleaffoods.com

