Maplewood Senior Living Recognized Among Nation's Top Providers With Five Communities Selected As 2021 Best Of Assisted Living Award Winners

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maplewood Senior Living is pleased to announce that five of its communities across Connecticut, Massachusetts and Ohio were selected as 2021 Best of Assisted Living Award Winners by SeniorAdvisor.com, a large ratings and reviews site for senior care and services in North America. All three of Maplewood's Ohio communities – Maplewood at Chardon, Maplewood at Cuyahoga and Maplewood at Twinsburg – as well as one community in Connecticut, Maplewood at Newtown, and one in Massachusetts, Maplewood at Weston, are among these.

The SeniorAdvisor.com Best of Senior Living 2021 Awards recognizes senior living and home care providers who receive consistently high ratings and positive reviews from residents, families, and visitors. This exclusive designation is awarded to less than three percent of providers nationwide.

"Providing residents and their families with an unmatched care and service experience that far exceeds expectations is of utmost importance to the team at Maplewood," said Gregory D. Smith, president and CEO of Maplewood Senior Living and Inspīr. "Following a year of unprecedented change, we are proud of our team's ability to adapt operations and feel especially humbled to be honored with five Best of Assisted Living 2021 award-winning communities. We appreciate everyone who shared positive feedback about their personal experiences and look forward to continuing our commitment to delivering an unparalleled service culture for our seniors and their families."

The 2021 Best of Senior Living awards mark Maplewood's fourth consecutive year of inclusion for at least two communities in the annual ranking and the highest number of communities recognized in a single year for the senior living provider. Accordingly, Maplewood also earned "Customer Engagement" recognition, which is awarded to companies with more than four winning communities.

SeniorAdvisor.com is in its 8th year of hosting the Best of Senior Living Awards. SeniorAdvisor.com's Best of 2021 Award winners represent the best of the best of in-home care, assisted living, and other senior living providers, based on the online reviews written by seniors and their families. This exclusive designation honors the top 2-3% of senior care providers across the United States. To qualify for inclusion in the Best of 2021 Awards, care providers must have maintained an average overall rating of at least 4.5 stars while receiving six new reviews on SeniorAdvisor.com during the award period, October 19, 2019 to October 31, 2020.

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Maplewood Senior Living owns and operates 16 senior living communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Ohio. Maplewood's new, luxury senior living brand, Inspīr, will soon debut its flagship residence, Inspīr Carnegie Hill on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The new brand was launched to offer a luxurious option for seniors looking to join a residential community in major metropolitan areas and will offer a variety of care options including Assisted Living, Memory Care and Enhanced Care.

About Maplewood Senior Living

Maplewood Senior Living is known for its upscale senior living residences, offering a broad range of premier services, amenities and care to its residents. Maplewood Senior Living, based in Westport, CT, owns and operates 16 senior living communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Ohio. There is an Upper East Side location in Manhattan, NY within the company's newest brand, Inspīr. This new, senior living brand was launched to offer a luxurious option for seniors looking to join a residential community in major metropolitan areas. For more information, please call 203-557-4777 or visit www.maplewoodseniorliving.com

About Inspīr Carnegie Hill

Inspīr is a new, luxury senior living brand offering a different approach to living for discerning seniors in urban markets. Inspīr is the convergence of luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, whole-person wellness, and world-class care. The brand is debuting its flagship senior living residence, Inspīr Carnegie Hill, at 1802 Second Avenue at 93rd Street, in the heart of New York City's Upper East Side, scheduled to open early 2021. Inspīr Carnegie Hill boasts a masterfully designed building with state-of-the-art technology and private residences customized to fit the needs of an aging population. The community will offer assisted living, memory care and enhanced care options. For more information, please call (646) 978-9040 or visit Inspīr seniorliving.com.

*Inspīr Carnegie Hill is pending approval from the State of New York, Department of Health, for the following licenses: Adult Home, Enriched Housing and Assisted Living Residence, with Enhanced and Special Needs Assisted Living Residence certifications.

