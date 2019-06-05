Mapp Completes the Acquisition of Webtrekk

Mapp and Webtrekk will combine their services into a fully integrated package allowing marketers to collect, analyze, and activate their data for customer engagement through a single platform. It revolves around the ability to initiate customer interactions quickly and easily, based on real-time data and precise insights. Both Webtrekk's customer intelligence and Mapp's cross-channel marketing execution are grounded in first-party data, designed to ensure a highly-personalized customer experience.

Included in the joint product portfolio right from the onset:

Pre-defined campaign dashboards for detailed customer insights and engagement trends

An interface for the bidirectional data exchange of segments, user attributes, and campaign information between Mapp and Webtrekk

Recommendations for tailor-made product and purchasing tips in emails and on websites

Cross-channel marketing from a single source (including email, mobile push, SMS, remarketing, and overlays)

Website personalization for each individual visitor with Mapp's drag & drop content editor, including individual landing pages

AI-supported marketing intelligence, user predictions, and scoring – "Intelligence powered by Webtrekk"

Webtrekk customers benefit from access to Mapp's international network, with offices in seven countries across the globe. At the same time, Mapp benefits from Webtrekk's outstanding market position in German-speaking countries, thus creating the optimal conditions for joint growth.

"Webtrekks's customer intelligence and Mapp's customer engagement is a very promising combination for data-driven marketing. I'm looking forward to the new possibilities," says Frank Arweiler, Marketing & Communication Manager at BNP Paribas S.A. German branch.



"We are delighted that the acquisition has been successfully completed and that we can now officially welcome Webtrekk into our fold," commented Steve Warren, CEO of Mapp. "Together, Mapp and Webtrekk will evolve into a true customer experience platform – empowering marketers and data analysts in their day-to-day work to deliver exceptional value to their customers."



"We are looking forward to our common future with Mapp," adds Christian Sauer, founder of Webtrekk. "By combining our expertise with Mapp's platform, we are opening up new opportunities for our clients. The multifaceted portfolio can be tailored to any need and made available to the most diverse industries."

How will companies be able to use Mapp and Webtrekk productively in the future? The first insights will be shared on 5 June in the joint webinar entitled "Your Customer Data: From Huh? To Aha! To Clicks!": https://mapp.com/resource/your-customer-data-from-huh-to-aha-to-clicks/

About Mapp

Mapp helps companies break away from the pack – without breaking the bank. Mapp Cloud is a digital marketing platform that combines customer acquisition and engagement into one simple platform with cross-channel capabilities. Draw from unified data, real-time dashboards, and AI-generated insights to understand customer behavior and develop strategies to optimize marketing efforts across all devices.

Mapp is headquartered in San Diego with global offices in seven countries and is the parent company to Webtrekk, European leader in marketing analytics and customer intelligence. Mapp helps more than 2,500 companies market smarter and achieve maximum return from their digital marketing efforts. Mapp customers include Puma, Xerox, PepsiCo, Qantas, Infinity, and Lloyds Banking Group.

About Webtrekk

Webtrekk is one of the market-leading customer intelligence platforms in Europe, allowing companies to connect, analyze, and activate user and marketing data across all devices. Their proven first-party data solutions help customers reach maximum data depth. Webtrekk guarantees the highest data protection standards, is TÜV certified, and stores its data on servers in the European Union. Its headquarters are located in Berlin, with additional offices in Italy and Spain. Webtrekk is trusted by more than 400 customers including FlixBus, Porsche Holding, ING, and MyToys. Webtrekk has been a Mapp company since 2019. Learn more at www.webtrekk.com.

