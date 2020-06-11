Mapp Launches Digital Marketing Playbook

The Digital Marketing Playbook launches today as an interactive tool, which is freely available. It provides straight-forward and easy-to-implement digital marketing tactics that are proven to deliver results. A wide range of measures to increase sustainable customer engagement and optimize ROI in cross-channel marketing are listed. The tool covers areas including website personalization, email automation, mobile and social media, paid media and in-store activities.

The Playbook helps marketers and agencies prioritize their digital marketing activities by creating a clear roadmap in three simple steps:

1. Explore and shortlist tactics

Browse and explore a list of 100 digital marketing tactics that are tested and proven. The Playbook explains the practical use of each tactic and illustrates how this has already been successfully implemented by other brands. Gain expert tips on what you can do to improve your existing activities.

2. Score and prioritize

Prioritize the tactics which you would like to focus on and create a clear roadmap of marketing improvement opportunities based on effort, value, and investment. Re-prioritize tactics as your business objectives change.

3. Share with your team

Share the list of priorities with your team and agencies to ensure that everyone is aligned on what to focus on.

Ricardas Montvila, Senior Director, Global Strategy, Mapp, comments: "There are many things you can do to improve your digital marketing. It can be mind boggling to identify the opportunities that will provide the greatest uplift with the least amount of time and generate the biggest ROI. This Interactive Playbook was created to inspire marketers and agencies, as well as to guide you through the prioritization process."

The Digital Marketing Playbook can be accessed here:

https://improveyour.marketing

The Playbook, and it's 100 tactics, is also available as an eBook:

https://mapp.com/resource/the-digital-marketing-playbook-100-tactics-to-acquire-nurture-grow-retain-customers/

About Mapp

Marketers and data specialists should be able to focus on what will make a difference for their business, instead of spending all their time taming the technology behind it. With the insight-led customer engagement platform Mapp Cloud, they can focus on what really counts – and the exciting insights that come with it. Thanks to customer intelligence and marketing analytics, companies can easily and effectively gain data-driven customer insights across all channels in order to trigger highly personalized marketing activities. Customers benefit from AI-supported forecasting models that enable targeted and self-optimizing cross-channel campaigns. Automated messages are sent via the most suitable marketing channel, at the right time, with the optimal contact frequency. Thanks to advanced one-to-one personalization, the highest levels of engagement and long-term customer loyalty are achieved.

Mapp has global offices in six countries. Mapp's digital marketing platform helps more than 3,000 companies break away from the pack by uncovering missed opportunities, including Xerox, PepsiCo, LG, Qantas, Flixbus, MyToys, ING, Infinity and Lloyds Banking Group.

