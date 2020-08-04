Mapp releases Summer Update: Location-based targeting, marketing hacks and new integrations

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapp, the international provider of insight-led customer engagement, is expanding its modular marketing platform Mapp Cloud with a comprehensive product update.

The Summer Update consists of 17 new functions and optimizations that improve efficiency across marketing analytics, customer intelligence and cross-channel marketing.

Special emphasis has been placed on improving the ease of mobile marketing, while creating better links between the individual Mapp modules and third-party systems. This quarterly product expansion furthers Mapp's leading role as a platform for insight-led customer engagement.

Michael Diestelberg, VP Product & Marketing at Mapp, comments: "More than ever, digital marketing is focused on cost efficiency. For marketing teams, reliable, data-based insights for the targeted activation of end consumers are, therefore, all the more important. I am pleased that we are now releasing this Summer Update, following the consistently positive customer response to our recent product enhancements. It is designed to increase the ROI of marketing campaigns by seamlessly delivering customer insights. We are offering a mix of new features that reflect both the latest market developments and the needs of our customers."

Geo-fencing for location-based engagement

The Summer Update has introduced the opportunity to use location-based targeting for push messages on mobile devices. This new feature of Mapp Engage, the cross-channel marketing solution, allows the device's location to be a trigger for targeted customer activation.

This feature, which will be particularly useful to brands in the retail sector, allows marketers to define specific geolocations and send automated push messages as soon as a potential customer is at an appropriate location. Marketing activities can now be customized to encourage consumers to visit stores in real time or to receive better offers than those from competitors, such as bonus programs or sales promotions.

With this update, the implementation of sophisticated A/B tests for marketing automation workflows is now possible. Different variants of a message can be tested, so that marketers can find the one that best achieves their objectives.

Mapp's clearly-designed campaign dashboards meet the highest demands in marketing analytics. The updated package provides even more user-friendly access to dashboards, with login and navigation across the various modules becoming seamless.

With the Smart Alert Library, Mapp has introduced easy-to-manage automated notifications that inform marketers of data anomalies in website and app usage. The feature provides pre-configured templates for frequently used alerts, along with useful explanations for analyzing their causes.

Mapp customers now have the opportunity to check their own system usage. New usage statistics enable users to have complete transparency around all of their expenses that are volume-based. This is especially helpful when Mapp is used by different subsidiaries and departments of a company.

Useful tricks and extended interfaces

Marketing teams will be able to take advantage of some helpful new features that optimize the design and control of cross-channel campaigns. For instance, Mapp Engage now has a native function for shortening URLs for SMS messages. Users can activate it with a single click, without having to access an external URL-shortener – and can thus use the limited number of characters in SMS to its full potential, without having to use long links.

While the eye-protecting dark mode on end devices is popular with consumers, it presents a design challenge for marketers, because they have to adapt their communications accordingly. In Mapp Engage, they can now see a preview of the email renderings in dark mode on Windows, Mac and iPhone.

Mapp's specially developed software development kit (SDK) that enables the acquisition of data from Android apps will be enhanced with crash tracking. Mapp Intelligence, the customer analytics solution, enables data analysts to record app crashes and their causes, in order to improve long term performance.

Mapp Cloud has improved its capabilities for interfacing with third-party systems. The expansion of Mapp's partner ecosystem allows marketers increased flexibility in data exchange and personalization. In the latest version, the connector, Segment.com, has been introduced to the customer data platform. User profiles can be exchanged between the two systems via a standardized API interface and synchronized automatically.

Mapp Engage now supports the cloud storage solutions Amazon S3 and Google Cloud. Secure import and export of data between the Mapp platform and these cloud storage solutions takes place via a Credential Store.

The data management platform, Mapp Acquire, is now capable of integrating with Amazon DSP, to allow programmatic advertising purchasing of display and video ads. The Segmentation Builder, which allows granular target group selection in Mapp Engage, has also been made more user-friendly with extended search and filter functions.

Mapp Intelligence now supports improved product tracking for highly dynamic websites and single page applications. Any product interactions that take place, such as the adding of an item to the shopping cart, can now be tracked using events instead of requiring a page call. This greatly simplifies integration with modern websites. In addition, Mapp has introduced a completely new architecture to provide more stability and consistency when exporting analyses and dashboards to Mapp Intelligence.

About Mapp

Marketers and data specialists should be able to focus on what will make a difference for their business, instead of spending all their time taming the technology behind it. With the insight-led customer engagement platform Mapp Cloud, they can focus on what really counts – and the exciting insights that come with it. Thanks to customer intelligence and marketing analytics, companies can easily and effectively gain data-driven customer insights across all channels in order to trigger highly personalized marketing activities. Customers benefit from AI-supported forecasting models that enable targeted and self-optimizing cross-channel campaigns. Automated messages are sent via the most suitable marketing channel, at the right time, with the optimal contact frequency. Thanks to advanced one-to-one personalization, the highest levels of engagement and long-term customer loyalty are achieved.

Mapp has global offices in six countries. Mapp's digital marketing platform helps more than 3,000 companies break away from the pack by uncovering missed opportunities, including Xerox, PepsiCo, LG, Qantas, Flixbus, MyToys, ING, Infinity and Lloyds Banking Group.

