Maptician Secures $1.7 Million of Seed Round Funding

"We firmly believe Maptician's smart map and occupancy management technology is one of the most timely and relevant offerings in market today," said Nick Eurek, president of Maptician. "With this investment and the addition of a stellar new strategic investor in Bryson Koehler, we will further accelerate our outreach and continue to develop our software platform which supports the new hybrid workplace, allowing companies of all sizes to offer and manage the flexibility of when and where their employees work."

Nelnet was joined by Invest Nebraska and the Nebraska Angels to complete the $1.7M round of funding. Nelnet is a publicly traded investment-grade company offering a diverse set of services across a wide range of markets and industries. Invest Nebraska is a statewide venture development organization focused on growing Nebraska's economy by providing operational assistance and seed capital to entrepreneurial start-up companies with high growth potential. Nebraska Angels is a network of accredited investors who support local economic development and build up the entrepreneurial community.

"As an early customer and now an investor, we firmly believe Maptician is poised to disrupt the market for workplace and capacity management technology," said Al Davis, Nelnet executive director of Enterprise Risk Management and leader of the company's pandemic response team. "Companies continue to grapple with how to bring employees back to the workplace safely and effectively. Maptician's technology helps solve these problems by offering interactive distancing tools and system-wide contact tracing, as well as an agile approach to a new hybrid work model with employees working a combination from home and in the office. Maptician is an essential component of our return-to-work strategy and post-pandemic future."

Additionally, Bryson Koehler brings his years of technology, strategic insights, as well as data and analytics expertise as a strategic investor for Maptician. Koehler, who is widely considered an authority in artificial intelligence and machine learning, currently serves as Chief Technology Officer at Equifax. Previously, he was Chief Technology Officer for IBM Watson and Cloud Platform. He also led technology at The Weather Channel Companies as CIO, and headed product development for Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG).

Leveraging the additional capital, Maptician plans to hire technology, product, sales, and marketing positions in the Lincoln, Nebraska, and metro Atlanta markets.

Maptician is a 2019 graduate of Tech Alpharetta and attributes a strong start and early success to its time with the incubator.

For more information on Maptician's technology, please visit www.maptician.com.

About Nelnet

Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) is a diversified and innovative company focused on offering educational services, technology solutions, professional services, telecommunications, and asset management. Nelnet helps students and families plan and pay for their education and makes the administrative processes for schools more efficient with student loan servicing, tuition payment processing, and school administration software. Through its investment in ALLO Communications, Nelnet offers fiber optic services directly to homes and businesses for ultra-fast internet and superior telephone and television services. The company also makes investments in real estate and early-stage and emerging growth companies. For more information, visit NelnetInc.com .

About Maptician

Maptician is a cloud-based Intelligent Space and Occupancy Management Solution that helps companies streamline their safe return-to-office and helps shift to a post-Covid hybrid or agile workplace model. Maptician provides organizations with cost savings related to their use of office space and equips them to use their space in a more intentional way, allowing employees to self-manage their work schedules and workplaces using Maptician's mobile reservation and scheduling features. Maptician's platform also includes interactive social distancing tools, system-wide contact tracing, and pre-screen health surveys.

SOURCE Maptician

Related Links

https://www.maptician.com

