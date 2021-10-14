Maqsood A. Chaudhry, DDS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Dentist and Owner for his work in the Dental field and in recognition of his work at Grove Dental Clinic and Brookfield Dental Associates

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Having practiced dentistry for over 30 years, Maqsood A. Chaudhry is a respected dentist with experience in complex dental practice. Located at 3400 Payne St Suite #101 in Falls Church, VA, Dr. Chaudhry treats patients at his private practice, Grove Dental Clinic.

Maqsood A. Chaudhry, DDS

He takes a comprehensive approach to dentistry, providing both cosmetic and restorative procedures. He examines and treats patients for a wide range of issues, including sleep disorders, neuromuscular physiological dentistry, and (TMJ). Dr. Chaudhry performs emergency dental services as well, such as root canals, bonding, crowns, and bridges. He is a certified provider of Invisalign and Clear Correct.

As another aspect of his work, he prides himself on working with mentally challenged patients whose cases can be complex. Dr. Chaudhry knows that people have intense anxiety over dentist visits, and he works to make patients comfortable and relaxed during their visits. He says, "We understand that for people suffering from chronic ailments with their teeth, living in fear of a dental experience is far worse than any toothache or infection. Alleviating these anxieties is our commitment to all of our patients." As their local dentist, he creates lifelong relationships with his patients and their families to provide them with the best possible dental care.

Dr. Chaudhry first started college at De'Montmorency College of Dentistry in Lahore, Pakistan, where he earned his Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree. He then earned his DDS degree from the West Virginia University School of Dentistry. Dr. Chaudhry next completed a General practice residency at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Martinsburg, West Virginia. He continues to educate himself on new dental techniques by attending seminars and courses.



Awarded and honored for his achievements, Dr. Chaudhry is the recipient of the Invisalign Innovator Award presented by Align Technologies (2003), Premier Provider by Invisalign (2007, 2008, 2009), Interfaith National Award winner, and the Virginia Assembly for Outstanding Contribution to the Community award winner (2018).

To remain abreast of developments in the dental field, Dr. Chaudhry maintains memberships with the ADA, the Virginia Dental Association, and the Northern Virginia Dental Association.

On a personal note, he is involved in his community as a member of Rotary International for 25 years with McLean Rotary, and as the President of the Rotary E-Club. He has received the Paul Harris Fellow distinction two times, and currently serves as the Director for the Rosanna Project-International Service Club.

He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to Ms. Andra Bayliss; and to his brother, Mohammed Rafik Chaudhry, MD, a Urologist who has inspired Dr. Chaudhry in his career.

For more information, visit www.grovedentalclinic.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

