Maqui Berry Market to Expand with Growing Awareness about it Multiple Health Benefits: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The maqui berries are considered a natural source for antiviral agents. Companies in the global maqui berry market are taking advantage of the demand for immunity-boosting and antiviral fruits, such as cranberry, maqui berry, and chokeberry. Demand for these fruits has risen at the backdrop of ongoing Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Maqui berry comes with a history of traditional medicinal properties, which is likely to support development of the global maqui berry market over the analysis timeline, from 2020 to 2030. The combination of freeze-dried maqui berry powder in several food items such as cereals, yogurts, and juices reinforces immune system of people.

In the global maqui berry market, food processing industries are expanding their research and development activities to study journal evaluations confirming the antiviral properties of maqui berries against viral infections. Maqui berry products are widely marketed for comprehensive defense against the virus. Manufacturers are faced with dwindling demand in the fresh fruit production market, as these days consumers opting for essential commodities, cleaning products, and important food items.

It is foreseen that the global maqui berry market is likely to rise at a robust CAGR of 9.5% for the analysis timeline, from 2020 up to 2030. In addition to that, the value of the global maqui berry market is likely to cross US$ 2.1 Bn in 2030. Owing to the purchasing rush of buyers in the pre-lockdown period, manufactured items and consumer goods extracted from the maqui fruit witnessed a boost in sales. In addition, the wave of unemployment caused by the slow decline of the global economy resulted in the existence of a pool of workers for the purpose of processing and harvesting of maqui berries.

Key Findings of Market Report

Growing Popularity of e-Commerce Website to Facilitate Online Sale of the Product

Growing transactions across e-Commerce websites is estimated to play an important role in increased product penetration in this market. Traditional shopping methods are often utilized in procuring maqui berries, however, various factors such as ease of purchase, augmented demand for convenient food items, and hectic schedules of life are likely to lead to a rise in online sales. Consumers are given the option of buying from an extensive range of items through e-Commerce websites, which assists in the selection of the best available item. Besides, growing utilization of the Internet is also foreseen to generate to rising demand for maqui berries during the forecast tenure. All these factors are likely to support development of the global maqui berry market in the near future.

Consumers are more Inclined toward Functional and Value-added Beverages

Beverage ingredients are anticipated to play an important role with an increased emphasis on wellness and health. As more customers opt for healthy drinks that are rich in nutritional value without any artificial ingredient or added sugar, maqui berry beverages are gaining rapid traction in the market. Consumers are often drawn towards drinks that offer more than just freshness. In addition, with new product releases focused primarily on functional and value added beverages, there is a lot of creativity in the safe beverage market. Riding on the back of product innovations, the global maqui berry market is likely to observe considerable growth over the analysis timeline, from 2020 to 2030.

Maqui Berry Market: Growth Drivers

The combination of freeze-dried maqui berry powder in food items such as cereals, yoghurts, and juices are estimated to boost people's immune systems.

Companies in the maqui berry sector are progressing into the pharmaceutical industry.

During the forecast period, sale of sports, dietary, and protein drink are projected to rise at an accelerated pace.

Global Maqui Berry Market: Key Competitors

Bayas d el Sur SA

Terrasoul Superfoods

Maqui New Life S.A.

SouthAm Freeze Dry

Arauco Nitrientes Naturales SpA

Neorganika

