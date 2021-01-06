Marabella Commercial Finance, Inc. Arranges Financing for a 7-Eleven, Walgreens and Burger King

Marabella Commercial Finance, Inc. funded a $1,710,000 loan for a 7-Eleven corporate leased property in Los Angeles, CA. The sponsor developer for this transaction put 7-Eleven into an existing center and a hard money loan on the property consisted of approximately $1,300,000. MCF refinanced the existing loan balance of $1,300,000 and gave the sponsor an additional $410,000 in cash-out funds to reimburse the developer for funds the developer spent on Tenant Improvements. This loan had a fixed rate of approximately 4.125% for 5 years with a 25-year amortization. There was no prepayment penalty with this loan. Due to the no prepayment option, the developer was provided with flexibility to pay off the loan or for the sale of the subject property.

For the Walgreen Corporate Leased Property Marabella Commercial Finance, Inc. arranged a Cash-Out / Refinance loan amount of $3,100,000. The rate for this transaction was fixed at a very low 3.00% for 5 years. The loan structured by MCF had a 15-year amortization that allowed the property owner to pay the loan principal down in a quick manner. Marabella refinanced the existing loan on the property of $1.6 Million and gave the Borrower / Sponsor cash-out of $1.5 Million. The prepayment penalty for this transaction was 5/4/3/2/1 and the Borrower / Sponsor for the loan had the ability to pay down the loan by 20% per year without penalty.

The Burger King refinance transaction was with a repeat client in which MCF arranged acquisition financing for the Burger King property in 2015 when the client was involved in a 1031 exchange. Marabella arranged a new loan on the property of $1,126,500 which paid off the old loan balance, 2% prepayment penalty and covered the costs of the new loan. Marabella arranged a 30-year amortization with a 7-year fixed rate loan of 4.70%. The prepayment penalty for this loan was 3/2/1.

Marabella Commercial Finance specializes in arranging financing for 1031 Exchange Net Lease Buyers, Commercial Investment Properties and Large Anchored Centers. Past Credit Tenant Net Lease Properties that MCF Inc. has originated loans for are Walgreens, CVS, Dollar General, Chick Fil A, Kohls, Safe-Way Stores, Rite Aid, Jack in the Box, 7-Eleven, Family Dollar, CSK Automotive, and Large Anchored Centers with credit tenants. Marabella Commercial Finance is a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association and International Council of Shopping Centers Association. Christian Marabella produces a YouTube online show called "Net Lease TV" and has been involved in many commercial real estate articles and events pertaining to Net Lease Financing and the 1031 Net Lease sales market.

